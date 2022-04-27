Photos for Grant County Beat taken by Paul Michaud
Tour of the Gila Women UCI start photos 042722
Tour of the Gila Stage 1 UCI Women 042722
Rev. Sarah Guck, Assistant Priest at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, blesses the riders
Tour of the Gila Stage 1 UCI Women 042722
Stage 1 winner Krista Doebel-Hickok (left) and teammate Emma Langley await the start at Gough Park
Tour of the Gila Stage 1 UCI Women 042722
Second Place winner #51 Emily Marcolini of Team 3T/Q + M and Austin Killips (Third Place) await the start of Stage 1
Tour of the Gila Stage 1 UCI Women 042722
Third Place finisher Austin Killips (#102) chats with Rev. Sarah Guck before the start
Tour of the Gila Stage 1 UCI Women 042722
UCI Women leaving the starting line
Tour of the Gila Stage 1 UCI Women 042722
Flowers on 11th provided a unique bouquet for the Tour of the Gila
Please see below for the full recap: