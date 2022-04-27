Photos for the Beat by Paul Michaud
Tour of the Gila UCI men Stage 1 042722
Tour of the Gila UCI men Stage 1 042722
Teams assemble at the start
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Stage-1-Tour-of-Gila-men-042722/DSC_1863.jpg
Tour of the Gila UCI men Stage 1 042722
Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4Mind and stage winner, Torbjorn Røed (left), wait for the start. Not pictured are second place rider, Heiner Parra of Team Canel’s ZEROUNO and third place, Matteo Dal-Cin of the Toronto Hustle.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Stage-1-Tour-of-Gila-men-042722/DSC_1867.jpg
Tour of the Gila UCI men Stage 1 042722
Team Rio Grande is ready
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Stage-1-Tour-of-Gila-men-042722/DSC_1870.jpg
Tour of the Gila UCI men Stage 1 042722
Rev. Sarah Guck performs the Blessing of the Riders
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Stage-1-Tour-of-Gila-men-042722/DSC_1871.jpg
Tour of the Gila UCI men Stage 1 042722
The starting grid is assembled
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Stage-1-Tour-of-Gila-men-042722/DSC_1874.jpg
Tour of the Gila UCI men Stage 1 042722
UCI Men leave the starting line in Gough Park
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Stage-1-Tour-of-Gila-men-042722/DSC_1878.jpg
See full recap of race as a PDF below: