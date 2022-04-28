Hurley Budget work session and special meeting

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 28 April 2022 28 April 2022

By Lynn Janes

The town of Hurley held a budget workshop meeting April 26, 2022, beginning with the roll call and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Attendance of the meeting included Mayor Ed Stevens, councilors Nanette Day and Mateo Madrid. Mayor pro tem Richard Maynes and councilor Freddie Rodriquez did not attend.

The council approved the agenda for the meeting.

The agenda pertained to the fiscal year budget for 2022-2023.

Lori Ortiz, town clerk, gave the council a copy of the proposed budget. She provided them with a document that showed them the current year, proposed next year and the percent of change in each account. She explained that currently all the funds are in the positive except solid waste. It has a deficit of approximately $4,700. She said the town had not raised rates, but the rates had increased for the town. The increase had come two years ago, and it had not caught up.

Stevens said they needed to increase the rates. Ortiz said $1 - $1.50 increase would probably cover it but she needed to double check that amount. She pointed out that last year they didn't raise the price because they had to increase the water cost to the residents.

Stevens asked that they look at the general fund to pay for a park and maybe a dog park. He suggested a few places that would work.

Ortiz gave the council the department wish lists.

Maintenance department list included, salary increases, valve exerciser, chainsaw, mower, herbicide, sprinkler systems for parks, etc. Some of the items are already budgeted for or have grant money coming.

Stevens said that the council really needs to look at wages. He pointed out that the town finances are good, and it needs to be shared with the employees. He encouraged them to look at is with an open heart.

Police department list included, new vests, office repairs, holding cell, gun safe, etc. Ortiz said they had a grant for the vests and radios. The department had received $20,000 more from the legislature this year.

The municipal courts list included laptops and computers.

Mayor pro tem Richard Maynes joined the meeting.

Hurley pool list included storage lockers, storage cubes, lounge chairs, tables, and umbrellas. Ortiz said they had a grant to cover all the items.

Stevens brought up the trash bins for each address. The question for the town to decide to buy them or let the trash vendor pay for them. The cost for the bins is $40,000-50,000.
After some discussion they decided to call a few other towns and see what they had done and wait until the current contract expired in a year to decide.

Ortiz let the council know that in July the current solid waste vendor could raise the price again using the consumer price index.

Stevens told the council to take the budget home and look at it. The next meeting, they can go over any questions or changes. None of the council members had any questions for the preliminary budget.

They discussed North Hurley coming off the water association and being part of Hurley now. Ortiz said it had been going well. Currently they are running it on a separate laptop and system but will be combining them soon.

Ortiz encouraged the council to call her with any questions.

The budget meeting adjourned and the members went into a special session.

The town of Hurley held a special meeting April 26, 2022, beginning with the roll call and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Attendance of the meeting included Mayor Ed Stevens, Mayor pro tem Richard Maynes, councilors, Nanette Day and Mateo Madrid. Councilor Freddie Rodriquez did not attend.

The council approved the agenda for the special meeting.

The council went into closed session to discuss personnel matters pertaining to the police department. The closed session lasted approximately one hour.

The council came out of closed session and approved the hiring of former Bayard Chief of Police Cornel Stemley as a new police officer.

The council approved resolution no. 19-2021/2022. This resolution is for the support of providing matching funds of $6,250 for the project to do gutters on several of the streets.

The special meeting adjourned.

The next regular meeting will be held Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 5:00 pm.

