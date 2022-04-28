Photos for the Grant County Beat are by Paul Michaud
Chien Liang Chen of Team Meiyo CCN Pro Cycling stretches before the race
The grid is ready for the start
The riders roll out for Stage 2: The Inner Loop
Tyler Stites, Project Echelon takes First Place; Ignacio Prado of Canel’s ZEROUNO is in Second and Alexander White of CS Velo is Third.
Stage 2 winners (left to right) are Second Place Ignacio Prado of Canel’s ZEROUNO; First Place winner, Tyler Stites of Project Echelon and Third place Alexander White of Team CS Velo
Race leaders after Stage 2 are Heiner Para, Canel’s ZEROUNO, King of the Mountain; Jared Scott, Team Aevolo, Best Young Rider; Torbjørn Røed, Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4Mind, Race Leader; and Tyler Stites, Project Echelon, Best Sprinter
For the wrap of Stage 2 men's races, see PDF below: