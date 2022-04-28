Race photos for the Grant County Beat are by Paul Michaud.
Tour of the Gila Stage 2 women 042822
Tour of the Gila Stage 2 women 042822
Race leaders at the Start of Stage 2 (left to right) Kyleigh Spearing, Team Cinch Rise, Best Young Rider; Emily Marcolini, Team 3T/Q&M Cycling, Queen of the Mountain; Krista Doebel-Hickok, Team EF Education-Tibco-SVB, Race Leader; Maggie Coles-Lyster, DNA Pro Cycling Team, Best Sprinter
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/TotG-women-Stage-2-042822/DSC_1908.jpg
Tour of the Gila Stage 2 women 042822
The Inner Loop Race Begins
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/TotG-women-Stage-2-042822/DSC_1918.jpg
Tour of the Gila Stage 2 women 042822
Lauren De Crescenzo finishes Stage 2 nearly five minutes of her nearest Competitor, storming into the overall race lead.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/TotG-women-Stage-2-042822/DSC_1943.jpg
Tour of the Gila Stage 2 women 042822
Krista Doebel-Hickok finishes Stage 2 in second place
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/TotG-women-Stage-2-042822/DSC_1947.jpg
Tour of the Gila Stage 2 women 042822
Maddy Ward of Team InstaFund finishes Stage 2 in Third Place
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/TotG-women-Stage-2-042822/DSC_1948.jpg
Tour of the Gila Stage 2 women 042822
Stage 2 Podium (left to right) Krista Doebel-Hickok, Team EF Education-Tibco-SVB, Second Place; Lauren De Crescenzo, Team Cinch Rise, First Place; and Maddy Ward, Team InstaFund Racing, Third Place
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/TotG-women-Stage-2-042822/DSC_1954.jpg
Tour of the Gila Stage 2 women 042822
Race Leaders after Stage 2 (left to right) Krista Doebel-Hickok, Queen of the Mountain; Lauren De Crescenzo, Race Leader and Best Sprinter; and Anet Barrera, Best Young Rider
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/TotG-women-Stage-2-042822/DSC_1972.jpg
For the UCI Women, Race Leaders after Stage 2 are Krista Doebel-Hickok, Queen of the Mountain; Lauren De Crescenzo, Race Leader and Best Sprinter; and Anet Barrera, Best Young Rider
For a complete wrap up of today's Inner Loop Race, see PDF below: