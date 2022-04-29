Water Fire Update - Mimbres 0429222

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 29 April 2022 29 April 2022

Friday, April 29, 2022

10:00 a.m.

INCIDENT STATISTICS

Location of Origin: West of Mimbres, NM, near the Gila National Forest
Start date: April 28, 2022 – 2:30 p.m. MST
Size: Approximately 700 acres
Percent Contained: 0%

Cause: Under Investigation
Resources Assigned: 100 personnel

Closures: None

Safety: Please use extreme caution when using a source of spark or fire. With very low humidity and gusty winds, any new wildfire start can grow very quickly.

Cooperators: Grant County Fire Department; Mimbres Volunteer Fire Department

TODAY

Firefighters will focus on securing the west and southwest flanks of the fire with continued retardant drops from a large air tanker and water drops from a Sikorsky sky-crane helitanker. Additionally, strategic firing operations will take place as needed to advance containment further. Additional resources are on order to assist in the suppression operations.

WEATHER

Today will be slightly cooler, with humidity dropping into the teen. Winds will be lighter and out of the northwest to the west today, with gusts up to 30 mph. Tonight will be clear, with a low around 48. West wind 17 to 22 mph, decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

SUMMARY:

The Water Fire started on April 28 at 2:30 p.m. It is located near the town of Mimbres within the national forest boundary – one mile west of the April 22's East Fire. By 7 p.m., the fire grew from 200 acres an hour earlier to 700 acres. However, by 8 p.m., the fire's growth slowed significantly due to favorable weather conditions and an aggressive air attack featuring three large air tankers and two very-large air tankers.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 