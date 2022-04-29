Friday, April 29, 2022

10:00 a.m.

INCIDENT STATISTICS

Location of Origin: West of Mimbres, NM, near the Gila National Forest

Start date: April 28, 2022 – 2:30 p.m. MST

Size: Approximately 700 acres

Percent Contained: 0%

Cause: Under Investigation

Resources Assigned: 100 personnel

Closures: None

Safety: Please use extreme caution when using a source of spark or fire. With very low humidity and gusty winds, any new wildfire start can grow very quickly.

Cooperators: Grant County Fire Department; Mimbres Volunteer Fire Department

TODAY

Firefighters will focus on securing the west and southwest flanks of the fire with continued retardant drops from a large air tanker and water drops from a Sikorsky sky-crane helitanker. Additionally, strategic firing operations will take place as needed to advance containment further. Additional resources are on order to assist in the suppression operations.

WEATHER

Today will be slightly cooler, with humidity dropping into the teen. Winds will be lighter and out of the northwest to the west today, with gusts up to 30 mph. Tonight will be clear, with a low around 48. West wind 17 to 22 mph, decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

SUMMARY:

The Water Fire started on April 28 at 2:30 p.m. It is located near the town of Mimbres within the national forest boundary – one mile west of the April 22's East Fire. By 7 p.m., the fire grew from 200 acres an hour earlier to 700 acres. However, by 8 p.m., the fire's growth slowed significantly due to favorable weather conditions and an aggressive air attack featuring three large air tankers and two very-large air tankers.