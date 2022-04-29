Photos for the Beat by Paul Michaud
Alexander White, Team CS Velo is at the start
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-Stage-3-men-042922/DSC_2042.jpg
Tyler Stites, the Sprint Leader, gets started
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-Stage-3-men-042922/DSC_2045.jpg
Jared Scott, Aevolo Cycling, starts Stage 3, the Individual Time Trials as Best Young Rider
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-Stage-3-men-042922/DSC_2050.jpg
Matteo Dal-Cin begins riding his way to Second Place in Stage 3
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-Stage-3-men-042922/DSC_2054.jpg
Heiner Parra, King of the Mountain, gets rolling on Stage 3
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-Stage-3-men-042922/DSC_2056.jpg
Race leader Torbjørn Røed pushes off
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-Stage-3-men-042922/DSC_2058.jpg
Stage 3 Individual Time Trials podium (left to right) Matteo Dal-Cin, Second Place; George Simpson, First Place; Tyler Stites, Third Place
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-Stage-3-men-042922/DSC_2133.jpg
Race Leaders after Stage 3 (left to right) Sponsor representative Marty Brueggemann of Freeport McMoran; Sprint Leader Tyler Stites of Project Echelon; King of the Mountain Heiner Parra of Canel’s ZEROUNO; Race Leader Matteo Dal-Cin of Team Toronto Hustle; and Best Young Rider Alexander White of Team CS Velo
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-Stage-3-men-042922/DSC_2148.jpg
See the final wrap up in PDF below