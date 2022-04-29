Photos for the Beat by Paul MIchaud
Tour of the Gila Stage 3 UCI Women 042922
Tour of the Gila Stage UCI women 042922
Sprint Leader Maggie Coles-Lyster starts her Time Trial
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-Stage-3-women-042922/DSC_2076.jpg
Tour of the Gila Stage UCI women 042922
Third Place Finisher Emily Marcolini starts Stage 3
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-Stage-3-women-042922/DSC_2092.jpg
Tour of the Gila Stage UCI women 0429
Best Young Rider Anet Barrera starts her Time Trail
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-Stage-3-women-042922/DSC_2115.jpg
Tour of the Gila Stage UCI women 042922
Third Place finisher Emily Marcolini gets started in stage 3
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-Stage-3-women-042922/DSC_2117.jpg
Tour of the Gila Stage 3 UCI Women 042922
Maddy Ward pushes off from the starting line while Mitchell Clinton takes her picture
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-Stage-3-women-042922/DSC_2121.jpg
Tour of the Gila Stage 3 UCI Women 042922
Stage Winner Krista Doebel-Hickok leaves the starting line
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-Stage-3-women-042922/DSC_2127.jpg
Tour of the Gila Stage 3 UCI Women 042922
Race Leader Lauren De Cresenzo starts her Time Trail
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-Stage-3-women-042922/DSC_2131.jpg
Tour of the Gila Stage 3 UCI Women 042922
Stage 3 Podium (left to right) Maddy Ward of InstaFund Racing, Third Place; Krista Doebel-Hickok of EF Education-TIBCO-SVP, First Place; Emily Marcolini of Team 3T/Q&M Cycling, Second Place
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-Stage-3-women-042922/DSC_2151.jpg
Tour of the Gila Stage 3 UCI Women 042922
Race Leaders after Stage 3 (left to right) Sponsor Representative Marty Brueggemann from Freeport McMoran; Best Young Rider Anet Barrera of DNA Pro Cycling Team; Sprint Leader and overall Race Leader Lauren De Crescenzo of Cinch Rise; and Queen of the Mountain Krista Doebel-Hickok of EF Education-TIBCO-SVP
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-Stage-3-women-042922/DSC_2168.jpg
See PDF below for Stage 3 Tour of the Gila wrap up.