Music in the park starting again in Santa Clara

Published: 30 April 2022

By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held its regular meeting April 28, 2022. Mayor Richard Bauch called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance, Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, trustees, Olga Amador and Peter Erickson also attended. Arnold Lopez did not attend.

The council approved the agenda for the meeting with a few changes. Mayor Bauch wanted to move new business after approval of the minutes and resolutions after new business. He also asked that the approval on the committee reports be taken off as they are not action items.

The council approved the minutes from the April 14, 2022, meeting.

New business

The council approved the use of the armory classroom for VFW meetings. The meetings will be held every third Saturday of the month from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. A concern came up about the parking since it is being used for the flea market on Saturdays. Bauch explained that they would be parking on the side and entering from the side of the building.

Resolutions

The council approved the budget adjustments for the third quarter. Sheila Hudman, village administrator, provided the council with documents showing all the adjustments. She said the village finances look good. They have $955,337 in the general fund. The adjustments needed pertain to extra income and the recent money received for the new bridge project. She told the council that all next month they had to work on the coming fiscal year budget. She will have a preliminary one for them on May 5. The budget due date for the state will be May 31, 2022, and the finalized one will be June 31, 2022.

Monthly committee reports

Safety committee said they had been working on training but had problems getting it done. However, they have a perfect safety record.

Bauch had many thanks and praises for the action committee. He commented on what a great job they did the last few weekends with events. He said the Bataan memorial event really went well. Earth day had been a great success all over. Silver City collected 588 pounds of trash, Santa Clara had pulled 805 pounds out of Cameron Creek, and Representative Luis Terrazas and his group got 60 pounds on highway 180. Bauch thanked everyone for participating.

Movies in the park will start the beginning of June but will not be every week. Music in the park starts May 6 with Illusion Band playing. They are thanking everyone for helping them with fundraisers.

Cemetery committee asked the mayor about the iron for the crosses. Bauch said as soon as they took a piece of equipment to El Paso for repair they would pick up the iron in Las Cruces and that should be soon.

The mercado committee said they had started to have it outside again.

The senior advisory committee said that the senior center has now opened for indoor dining.

Mayor's report

Bauch thanked the action committee again for doing such great work for the community. He said this Saturday they would have a shot clinic. They had announced it on "textmygov" and would do it again as a reminder. He said he had gotten some feedback from residents that like the service "textmygov."

Old business

The action committee wanted to let everyone know that the raffle they had going at the Bataan event would be continuing due to not enough sold. They will be selling them again at music in the park coming up May 6.

Proclamations none currently

Ordinances none currently

Public comments

Thomas Caddel wanted to thank the council for flying the flag at half-staff for the former mayor Roger Silva that passed away recently. Bauch thanked him for bringing their attention to it.

Caddel had a question for the council. He asked why there had been so many choppers flying over. Hudman said that the electric company had been inspecting the electric lines.

Caddel asked the council if they had his road easement taken care of that he had asked for at the last council meeting. Bauch said he had been looking into it and will schedule a meeting with him as soon as he has some answers. He said the town needs to find the best way to make it possible. Caddel said he didn't know what the problem was giving him that easement. He said he had given the town right-a-way years ago and had done it for the residents of the village, "why can it just be opened again" He said he had gone to the state highway department and the county, and no one wants to have any part of it. Bauch explained he currently is working on the issue. They need to see about surveying it and determining if it will cause a flooding problem. Caddel said he had been here since 1961 and it had never been washed out. The conversation went back and forth for a while. Bauch asked for Caddel to give him a little more time. Caddel asked him how long. Bauch said he wasn't sure, but assured Caddel he had not been idle on the situation.

Closed session not held

Hiring, raises, terminations none currently

Next meetings.

The first budget meeting will be held May 5, 2022, at 6:00pm
The second budget meeting will be held May 10, 2022, at 6:00pm
The first regular meeting will be held May 12, 2022, at 6:00pm
The third budget meeting will be held May 24, 2022, at 6:00pm
The second regular meeting will be held May 26, 2022, at 3:00 pm

 

Meeting Adjourned

