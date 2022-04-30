Bayard starts the preliminary work on budget

Published: 30 April 2022 30 April 2022

By Lynn Janes

The town of Bayard held its first budget meeting April 28, 2022, for the upcoming fiscal year 2022-2023. Attendance at the meeting included Mayor Chon Fierro, Mayor Pro tem Raul Villanueva and councilors, Eloy Medina, Jose Diaz and Frances Gonzales.

Kristina Ortiz, town clerk, had all the spreadsheets ready and connected to the large screen for them to view.

The meeting took place to start the council out with the preliminary budget documents for the upcoming fiscal year to discuss changes, ideas, and to problem solve.

Ortiz went through each fund and showed them the beginning balance, projected income, projected expenditures and ending balance. Each fund showed all the individual sources of income and each source of expenditure.The council asked many questions about the amounts and why. They also had a lot of discussion on how they could save money and not raise service costs for the residents. Many ideas discussed included the restructuring of the billing. Ortiz said she would look into it. They also talked about where to possibly get more funding and grants.

The municipal court runs at a deficit. Diaz said it should sustain itself. Ortiz explained all the income sources and expenditures. One reason cited had to do with the fact that many of the citations are dismissed.

The council brought up items that needed to be added into the budget that had not been put on. One item talked about had to do with the cutting edges for the road grader. Fierro said he had looked at it and they needed to be replaced. Maintenance on the grader also needed attention.

When Ortiz came to solid waste, sewer, water, wastewater, each separate funds, the council started trying to come up with ideas to fix the deficits in each one that would occur the following year. All the funds currently had a deficit. Ortiz pointed out that there had not been an increase in them for a few years and a small increase in them would take care of the issue. No one on the council wanted to pass any increase of any amount to the residents.

The council also discussed how to give employees raises. They talked about straight across the board or merit-based. Much discussion took place on the issue.

This meeting gave them a starting point. They will be having several others in the month of May. The preliminary budget must be turned into the state by the end of May for approval.

The next budget meeting will be May 12, 2022, followed by one more on May 18, 2022.

Next regular meeting will be May 9, 2022, at 5:30 pm

Meeting adjourned.

