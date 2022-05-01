Photos of Stage 4 of the Tour of the Gila UCI Women for the Beat by Paul Michaud
Tour of the Gila Stage 4 UCI Women 043022
Tour of the Gila Stage 4 UCI Women 043022
State Senator Siah Correa Hemphill addresses the crowd before the race
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/TotG-Stage-4-women-043022/DSC_2169.jpg
Tour of the Gila Stage 4 UCI Women 043022
Race Director Jack Brennan keeps things moving
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/TotG-Stage-4-women-043022/DSC_2170.jpg
Tour of the Gila Stage 4 UCI Women 043022
Race Leaders (left to right) Best Young Rider, Anet Barrera; Sprint Leader Maggie Coles-Lyster; Queen of the Mountain, Krista Doebel-Hickok; and Race Leader, Lauren De Crescenzo
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/TotG-Stage-4-women-043022/DSC_2172.jpg
Tour of the Gila Stage 4 UCI Women 043022
The UCI Women’s Ctiterium is underway
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/TotG-Stage-4-women-043022/DSC_2187.jpg
Tour of the Gila Stage 4 uCI Women 043022
Krista Doebel-Hickok in the Pits with shifting troubles
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/TotG-Stage-4-women-043022/DSC_2196.jpg
Tour of the Gila Stage 4 uCI Women 043022
Team EF Education-Tibco-SVP leads with three laps to go
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/TotG-Stage-4-women-043022/DSC_2220.jpg
Tour of the Gila Stage 4 uCI Women 043022
Maddy Ward of Team InstaFund crosses the finish line with teammate Rylee McMullen in Second Place and Austin Killips of Team Amy D Foundation in Third Place
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/TotG-Stage-4-women-043022/DSC_2227.jpg
Tour of the Gila Stage 4 uCI Women 043022
Race Leader Lauren De Crescenzo and Best Young Rider Anet Barrera finish the Criterium
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/TotG-Stage-4-women-043022/DSC_2231.jpg
Tour of the Gila Stage 4 UCI Women 043022
UCI Women’s Stage 4 winners Austin Killips, Team Amy D Foundation, Third Place; Maddy Ward, Team InstaFund, First Place; and Rylee McMullen, Team InstaFund, Second Place
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/TotG-Stage-4-women-043022/DSC_2238.jpg
See the full wrap-up in PDF below: