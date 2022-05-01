On April 27 the New Mexico Office of the Secretary of State had a press conference in conjunction with the New Mexico Open Elections group. Both entities presented information about same-day registration and its impact on voters, especially non-major party voters, as we near the 2022 primary election.

“Coming into this election in 2022, we are relieved to be past the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but keeping that in the back of our minds, we are thinking about how and when to cast ballots,” Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said. “We’re coming up on the next deadline, May 10, the 28 day deadline to register online and by paper form.” She said absentee ballots are also mailed, and early voting starts.

“Keep in mind the primary is a closed primary,” she said, “but we now have the option for non-major party voters to participate.”

“Pursuant to legislation there will be same-day registration at every polling location. Anyone who is not registered or who wants to update their information can do so at the polling locations,” Toulouse Oliver said.

This option is available at polling places, but during early voting it is suggested to either visit the County Clerk’s office or check with the nmvote.org website to verify if your preferred satellite location will be able to process your information.

Those interested in utilizing same-day voter registration need their New Mexico ID or Driver License and a document with the same address. Students need their identification from the post secondary institution along with a bill from said institution.

The interested party then waits for processing before receiving their ballot. Toulouse Oliver said the time frame between check-in, registration, and ballot receipt should not be more than 5-10 minutes.

“With a closed primary, voters have to be registered with a major party to participate,” Toulouse Oliver said. “The new provision allows decline to state (DTS) voters and minor party voters to vote in the primary.”

Bob Perl, founder of the New Mexico Open Elections group, spoke about the overall effect this has on total voter participation.

“Bipartisanship is more than a frustration,” Perls said. “It is an existential problem in America.” New Mexico faces political polarization, especially while primaries remain closed. Beyond voter participation lies the issue of informing constituents.

“With this change, all candidates need to address all voters at all times, and voter access is no longer limited,” Perls said. “The reason this is significant is because the greater the diversity of opinion, the greater the candidates and elected officials will listen to a broader range and reach more people - including infrequent voters, nonvoters, DTS voters, and minor party voters.”

The primary election is not a true open primary, but a DTS voter can go to the polling location and change their registration on the spot, but they will have to choose between parties in order to receive a partisan ballot.

“New Mexico Open Elections tries to keep access to the ballot fair for everybody,” Perls said. “We’re accepting this as a baby step forward and will pivot our attention to more sweeping reforms in the future.”

“That’s a great message,” Toulouse Oliver said. “As an elected official myself, the more participation in democracy the better.”

“I would like to emphasize that party affiliation will have to be declared in order to receive that particular ballot,” she said. “It can be immediately be changed back, and that can be done online or with a paper form.”

“I’d also like to emphasize that major party voters cannot change their registrations after the 28th day before elections. It is also not applicable to voting by mail,” Toulouse Oliver said. “Major changes have to be made before May 10.”

Toulouse Oliver and Perls both predict higher voter turnout, hoping that independent voters help impact those closer races.

When asked if voters were turned away from voting in previous elections with closed primaries, Toulouse Oliver said during almost every election someone shows up not having known they need to be registered to a major party. “It’s heartbreaking to turn someone away who has taken the time to learn about the candidates and come to vote. That has inspired me to support open primaries, and at least now we have a baby step,” she said.

Perls offered further context. “41 of 50 states have open primaries. Newcomers to New Mexico may not be aware that there is a closed primary,” he said. Perls also said primaries are low turnout events and any way to help busy voters be able to exercise their right is important.

When asked how this helps major party outreach, Perls said some of the most hardcore partisans oppose the change. “I see it as a great excuse to engage with the 25% of New Mexicans that are not registered.”

Toulouse Oliver agrees. “I encourage major political parties to do outreach to the individuals. In a perfect world it causes candidates to reach out to everyone in the primary and general elections.” She said she believes primary candidates should reach out to all voters.

Perls addressed the notion of cost being a deterrent for more support of open primaries. “The partisan perspective may view the primary election as “their” election, focusing on joining the club versus voting in the election,” he said. “It’s a public election, paid for by public dollars, not a private nominating function.”

“The idea that this will increase cost is a red herring,” Perls said. “The real concern is how the independent voters will affect the election, since it is an unknown.” He said the cost of communication through social media is inexpensive, and even if it wasn’t, it would be worth balancing against the cost of seeking democracy.

Perls said another concern is likely to be how to be elected in a new paradigm.

“Nationally it is clear that the biggest growing sector is the DTS voter, and registering nonaffiliated voters is the biggest voting block,” he said. “Even more independents (than Democrats or Republicans) are frustrated with the elements of the warring two party system.”

For more information about same day registration, visit the FAQ page at the Secretary of State website HERE.