Photos of Tour of the Gila Stage 4 photos for the Beat by Paul Michaud.
Race Leaders at the start of Stage 4 (left to right) Best Young Rider Alexander White; Sprint Leader Tyler Stites; Race Leader Matteo Dal-Cin; and King of the Mountain Heiner Parra
The Men’s UCI Silver City Criterium Gets under way
Racers negotiate the high speed turn at Broadway and Bullard
The Project Echelon Team leads with four laps to go
Patrons at The Hub cheer the racers on
Tyler Stites wins
Team Meiyo CNN Pro Cycling congratulates Second Place finisher Samuel Volkers
Stage 4 winners (left to right) Samuel Volkers, Team Meiyo CNN Pro Cycling, Second Place; Tyler Stites, Team Project Echelon Racing, First Place; and George Simpson, Team Project Echelon Racing, Third Place
See the wrap-up of the day in the following PDF: