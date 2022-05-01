Tour of the Gila Criteirum other races 043022
Tour of the Gila Criteirum other races 043022
Coming around the high speed corner from Broadway to Bullard
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-Criterium-other-043022/IMG_3461.jpg
Tour of the Gila Criteirum other races 043022
Grouped at that corner
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-Criterium-other-043022/IMG_3468.jpg
Tour of the Gila Criteirum other races 043022
Another exciting corner at the juncture of Cooper and Broadway
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-Criterium-other-043022/IMG_3477.jpg
Tour of the Gila Criteirum other races 043022
Heading in a peloton down Broadway
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-Criterium-other-043022/IMG_3478.jpg
Tour of the Gila Criteirum other races 043022
Heading north on Bullard
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-Criterium-other-043022/IMG_3523.jpg
Tour of the Gila Criterium other races 043022
A group powers around the corner from Bullard onto College
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-Criterium-other-043022/IMG_3558.jpg
Tour of the Gila Criterium other races 043022
Heading around the corner from Bullard onto College
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-Criterium-other-043022/IMG_3561.jpg
Tour of the Gila Criterium other races 043022
Racers cross the finish line.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-Criterium-other-043022/IMG_3576.jpg
Tour of the Gila Criterium other races 043022
The start of Women 1, 2, 3 headed out for 20 laps
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-Criterium-other-043022/IMG_3579.jpg
Tour of the Gila Criterium other races 043022
3-4-year-old girls race up Bullard.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-Criterium-other-043022/IMG_3590.jpg
Tour of the Gila Criterium other races 043022
In some races, girls outnumbered the boys
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-Criterium-other-043022/IMG_3601_copy.jpg
Tour of the Gila Criteirum other races 043022
More kids line up to vie for a prize at the finish line
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-Criterium-other-043022/IMG_3608_copy_2.jpg
Tour of the Gila Criteirum other races 043022
Girls head up Bullard in a Citizens' race
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-Criterium-other-043022/IMG_3615_copy.jpg
Tour of the Gila Criteirum other races 043022
Ready to roll
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-Criterium-other-043022/IMG_3624_copy.jpg
Tour of the Gila Criteirum other races 043022
Kids line up for another of the citizens' races.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-Criterium-other-043022/IMG_3628_copy.jpg
Tour of the Gila Criteirum other races 043022
Vladimir Gnilozubov won the Citizens' Race for men 17-34 by several city blocks.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-Criterium-other-043022/IMG_3648.jpg
Tour of the Gila Criteirum other races 043022
Sen. Siah Hemphill, NM Outdoor Recreation Division Director Axie Navas, WNMU President Joe Shepard, Tour of the Gila Race Director Jack Brennan, New Mexico Economic Development Department Secretary Alicia Keyes and WNMU Outdoor Recreation Department Director Kathy Whiteman pose at the finish line.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-Criterium-other-043022/IMG_3663.jpg
Photos of non-UCI races at the Criterium, Stage 4 Tour of the Gila by Mary Alice Murphy