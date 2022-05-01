Today marked the final stage of the Tour of the Gila, known as the Gila Monster.
By locals this route is called the "Inner Loop." The riders leave Gough Park at staggered times in the morning, then head to Santa Clara, then out to the Mimbres, then back to P.A. The Men's Elite (UCI Men) add some miles by leaving the Sapillo and heading to the Cliff Dwellings National Monument Visitor Center then back to P.A. The Men's Elite race covers 100.6 miles, reaches descent speeds of over 60 miles per hour and they climb more than 9,360 feet; thus, is why it is considered to be one of the most challenging and grueling courses in North America.
Photos for the Beat by Paul MIchaud
Austin Killips (#102) of the Amy D Foundation Team before the start
Best Young Rider Anet Barrera Rocks to the music on the PA system
The teams assemble at the starting line
Race leaders (left to right) Best Sprinter Maddy Ward, Queen of the Mountain Krista Doebel-Hickok, Best Young Rider Anet Barrera and Overall Race Leader Lauren De Crescenzo
The UCI Women Leave Gough Park to start the Gila Monster, Stage 5
Poets Laureates Bonnie Buckley Maldonado and Jack Crocker enjoy the race from the porch of the Buckhorn Saloon and Opera House
Emily Marcolini and Austin Killips finish in First and Second Places in Stage 5
Emily and Austin congratulate each other after the race
Lauren De Crescenzo takes Third Place in the Gila Monster
Race Chaplin Rev. Sarah Guck checks on Lauren De Crescenzo just after she crosses the finish line
Austin Killips Celebrates with Lauren and Rev. Sarah Guck
Queen of the Mountain Krista Doebel-Hickok finishes the final stage in Fourth Place
Best Young Rider Anet Barrera after the final stage
Best Sprinter Maddy Ward has completed the Gila Monster
Final Stage winners (Left to right) Second Place, Austin Killips of Team Amy D Foundation; First Place, Emily Marcolini of Team 3T/Q&M Cycling; and Third Place Lauren De Crescenzo of Team Cinch Rise
Lauren De Crescenzo Celebrates her win
Tour of the Gila 2022 winners (left to right) Anet Barrera, Best Young Rider; Krista Doebel-Hickok, Queen of the Mountain; Lauren De Crescenzo, Overall Champion; and Maddy Ward, Best Sprinter
The Team Title goes to EF Education-TIBCO-SVP
Lauren De Crescenzo Celebrates her win with one of the most unique trophies in cycling, a Mimbres style bowl
