Silver City, NM — The Western New Mexico University Board of Regents approved a $66.9 million budget for the 2023 fiscal year and discussed upcoming capital project priorities during their meeting Thursday.

Before approving next fiscal year's operating budget, the board approved an adjustment to the current fiscal year's budget, in light of a $571,696 difference in the ending unrestricted instruction and general funds balance and of a difference of $83,914 in restricted instruction and general funds.

Last April, the board approved a $50.9 million budget, and the final fiscal year 2022 budget was $72,768,878.

"We used $5 million in one-time money to increase enrollment, and while 4,000 students didn't materialize, I'm proud of the progress we've made," said WNMU President Dr. Joseph Shepard. "This budget moves us downward in terms of our reserves, because we're moving into a second year of the 4K initiative. It's a managed risk."

The board also approved the university's five-year plan for capital outlay projects, listing as the highest priorities a $15-million, 25,000-square-foot vocational training center in the mining district and a $15-million, 30,000-square foot College of Education and early childhood building.

WNMU Vice President of Business Affairs Kelley Riddle said, "Our top two projects have not changed. We did make changes to project costs based on what we've seen of current construction trends."

The board reviewed a capital project transmittal summary sheet that outlined Mustang Athletics facilities renovations, ultimately giving the go-ahead to make softball field and Fox Complex improvements. Members resolved to submit an application to the New Mexico Finance Authority for financial assistance and approval of the Mustang Athletic facilities project.

The board awarded Dr. Laurie Barfitt and Gerald Burgess faculty emeritus status and also awarded Steve Liebhart, Anna Madrid, Jean Springler and Shirley Sias staff emeritus status.

Members approved tenure for Dr. Gordon Flanders, Dr. Jennifer Johnston, Dr. Shiva Kumar Kyasa, Dr. Roberta Marquez, Eric Moore, Dr. Corrie Neighbors, Dr. Heather Steinmann and Scott Smith. Moore was also promoted from Assistant Professor to Associate Professor. Earning the rank of Professor were Dr. Po Sen "Mark" Chu, Dr. Susan J. McFeaters, Dr. Katherine Oubre, Tanya Rivers, Dr. Takahiro Sato and Dr. Kathy Whiteman. Dr. Debra Dirksen and Charnelle Lee's applications for post-tenure review were approved. Dr. Margarita Wulftange was given sabbatical leave for academic year 2022-2023 to assemble a trauma-informed instruction training module.

Dr. Brundage's priority has always been taking care of the students," said Student Regent and Board Secretary/Treasurer Brenda Hernandez.

