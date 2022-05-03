Photos by Lynn Janes and article and photos by Mary Alice Murphy

Battan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 The newly designed gates, created by Freeport McMoRan, at the Bataan Memorial in Bataan Memorial Park. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/IMG_3121.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 Walk participants in Fort Bayard National Cemetery https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/IMG_3162.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 Eddie Barela and Ron Sierra honoring Bataan survivor Pablo Gutierrez https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/IMG_3176.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 Mungo Grijalva honoring Manuel Grijalva https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/IMG_3179.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 The gravesite of Bataan March survivor Tommy Foy https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/IMG_3168.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 Denisha Castillo, Jennifer Ramirez and Jasmine Ramirez honor their grandfather and great-grandfather Pablo Gutierrez https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/IMG_3184.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 Patsy Sanchez honored, with a special T-shirt, her father, Felix Salas, a Bataan Death March survivor https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/IMG_3186.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 Flags fly on the road through Fort Bayard National Cemetery to honor veterans, especially on the 80th anniversary of the start of the Bataan Death March. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/IMG_3192.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 Preparing for the parade in Santa Clara. Photo by Lynn Janes https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/DSC_0004.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 The Fort Bayard Volunteer Fire Department truck gets ready to join the parade. Photo by Lynn Janes https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/DSC_0022_1.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 Lined up and ready to go. Photo by Lynn Janes https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/DSC_0026.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 Silver High School Band participates in the parade https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/DSC_0027.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 Don Turner with documents and books about the Bataan Death March https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/IMG_3120.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 Freeport McMoran created cutout metal figures showing a Filipina offering food and aid to Bataan Death March soldiers https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/IMG_3122.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 A metal cutout depicting a hellship https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/IMG_3125.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 From left to right the entire Bataan Memorial wall in a series of photos to follow. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/IMG_3126.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 second from left https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/IMG_3127.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 third from left https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/IMG_3128.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 fourth from left https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/IMG_3129.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 Last panel on the right. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/IMG_3130.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 Ready to join the parade in a restored WW II Jeep https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/IMG_3199.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 Another WWII era Jeep https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/IMG_3201.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 Several descendants of Tommy Foy joined from Albuquerque to honor their father and relative. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/IMG_3205.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 Angelica Padilla entertains https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/IMG_3211.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 Rosemary Gutierrez with a photo of her father Pablo Gutierrez in front of the gates to the memorial https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/IMG_3216.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 The color guard made up of representatives from the various Armed Forces veterans's organization lead the parade https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/IMG_3227.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 veterans ride in the parade https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/IMG_3231.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 Active duty participants https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/IMG_3233.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 supporting veterans https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/IMG_3236.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 The Silver High School Band arrives at the memorial https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/IMG_3247.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 Speaker Clyde Ely and Jerry Shurtz, son of Bataan soldier, Paul Shurtz, who died due to the battle, with 102-year-old survivor Valdamar De Herrera. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/IMG_3277.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 the decorated podium https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/IMG_3281.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 Flags fly in the brisk breeze behind the podium https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/IMG_3291.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 Alfred Ogas, organizer of the event, served as master of ceremonies https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/IMG_3283.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 The NM House of Representatives Proclamation for the 80th anniversary of the Bataan Death March https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/IMG_3374.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 The Hi Lo Silvers sang the Armed Forces Salute, among other songs. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/IMG_3301.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 Col. Clyde Ely, former NM National Guard historian, whose uncle for whom he is named, died as a prisoner of war of Bataan, was featured speaker. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/DSC_0052.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 Mariachi de Plata de WNMU performed during the intermission https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/IMG_3316.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 David Morrison, American Legion Post 18 commander, gave one of the featured speeches https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/DSC_0056.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 Jordynn Clifton and Hannah Miller sang an American Medley. Photo by Lynn Janes https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/DSC_0063.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 Margaret Shoemaker of the D.A.R. reads names of some of the deceased soldiers of the Bataan Death March https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/DSC_0058.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 Grant County Commissioner Billy Billings makes special presentation to Don Turner, who got the whole project moving forward. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/IMG_3349.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 Grant County Commission Chair Chris Ponce talks speaks at the rededication https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/DSC_0082.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 County Commission Chair Chris Ponce holds the rededication plaque. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/IMG_3356.jpg

Bataan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922 Preparing for the final firing volley https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Bataan-rededication-ceremony-040922/DSC_0088.jpg

The day-long program on April 9, 2022, the 80th anniversary of the start of the Bataan Death March included a number of activities. The Bataan Death March involved 112 Grant County soldiers, of whom 55 returned home.

At 10 a.m., a 3.5-mile walk started at Bataan Memorial Park, went on trails into Fort Bayard National Historic Landmark, around the Fort Bayard National Cemetery and back to the park. The organizers. Liz Lopez and her husband, Michael, expected about 100 people to register, but they were pleasantly surprised to note that more than 240 signed up and participated. They ran out of T-shirts but said they would try to get more printed and given to those who registered.

Vendors had booths, with food and information as part of the fiesta, which lasted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and was organized by the Santa Clara Action Committee under the organization of Santa Clara Trustee Olga Amador and Grant County Assessor Raul Turrieta.

Thanks were given to Silver City, which provided large tents for the program area, and WNMU for the more than 350 chairs that were set up for the program.

Preceding the program, which began a 1 p.m., musicians, including Illusion Band and Angelica Padilla, entertained the large crowd. Some estimates of the crowd size ranged from about 600 to possibly as many as 1,000, as people came and went.

At noon, a parade, with more than 30 participants, traveled from Santa Clara across highway 180, and up the road to the park. Romeo Cruz, Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commerce director, headed up the parade committee.

When the program began at 1, every chair was filled, and hundreds more stood behind the seated crowd to see the ceremony.

Master of Ceremonies Alfred Ogas, who was the chief organizer behind the entire program, gave a brief history of the Bataan Death March prior to the ceremony, after he introduced some dignitaries in the audience and at the front table, including Valdamar De Herrera, a 102-year-old Bataan Death March survivor, who now lives in Alamogordo in the winter and in northern New Mexico in the summer. Jerry Shurtz sat in the audience. His father, Paul Shurtz, died as a prisoner of war on the unmarked Japanese 'hellship," Oryoku Maru. Clyde Ely sat at the front table as one of the featured speakers. His uncle Capt. Clyde Ely Jr, also perished on a hellship.

Ogas said the flag flying behind him was a 48-star American Flag, because that was the flag under which American troops fought in World War II. He noted the committee, which planned the memorial that was taking place that day, started with four people and grew to 84 people helping out with various activities. "I want to recognize that Grant County, as a community, has come together to recognize our local veterans who perished and who survived the Bataan Death March. America owes a debt of gratitude to them that we cannot repay. Congress awarded a collective gold medal to those who served in Bataan and Corregidor, both Americans and Filipinos."

He noted that the county-owned Bataan Memorial Park was more than 100-acres in size. It includes the Forgotten Veterans Memorial, planned and implemented by Vietnam War veterans.

He also pointed out the very important people in the front part of the audience—the relatives of those who were prisoners of war from the Bataan Death March.

"Who couldn't be here?" Ogas asked. "You will hear the names of the heroes who survived and then the names of those who died."

He recognized several local officials. He also said: "We really appreciate the great deal of work done by Freeport. They probably saved us about $60,000. They worked on parts of the memorial, donated funding and provided a generator to power these microphones and the vendors' needs for electricity. Silver City donated the use of the tents, plus giving us a healthy donation."

WNMU's Michael Acosta played To the Colors. Ogas gave the Call to Order. Representatives of Grant County Armed Forces veterans' organizations posted the colors. Lorraine Anglin, President of the Woman's Club, sang the National Anthem.

Joe Jaramillo led the Pledge of Allegiance. Anglin then sang "Oh, Fair New Mexico," the state anthem.

US Marine Corps League Detachment 1328 Chaplain Robert Lopez gave the invocation, followed by the Hi Lo Silvers singing "Let There Be Peace on Earth."

Marcos Quinteros of the Knights of Columbus presented a wreath honoring Grant County veterans who served and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, as well honoring their relatives. "This wreath represents the circle of eternal life."

USMC League Detachment 1328 representatives Danna Lopez and her husband Robert Lopez presented the P.O.W.-M.I.A. table and its symbolism.

Al Gamboa, representing the USMC League Detachment 1328, presented the guest of honor, Valdamar De Herrera, and gave some statistics, which were printed in an interview by Ernestina Cordova.

De Herrera was born Oct. 18, 1918 in Costilla, NM. He was drafted in 1941 and served in Battery A of the 200th Coast Artillery. He was shipped to the Philippines in 1941. "He recounts that the soldiers were lined up to eat when they heard that bombers had attacked Pearl Harbor. He was sent to Manila to destroy all arms they could find, as well as destroying all cars and moving vehicles. They would put enough gas in them to drive them away. They took them to a cliff and dropped them into the ocean. They retreated from Manila to Bataan where the continued to fight for another month. Gen. King surrendered because his troops had no food, tanks, airplanes or hand grenades. The only thing they had was their rife and the bayonets. They did have bullets."

As told by De Herrera, he and 14 of his buddies escaped from the Japanese and fled to Monkey Point. They traveled to Corregidor where they joined a company of soldiers stationed there and continued to fight for another month.

Gen. Jonathan Wainwright surrendered the island of Corregidor and the soldiers remained there as prisoners of the Japanese. They were transferred to a mainland camp Cabanatuan. From there they boarded what became known as hellships. Because the Japanese ships had no markings of Red Cross or indications that P.O.W.s were aboard, American submarines torpedoed three of the ships. "He was one of the lucky ones. Some of the troops were sent to Korea. Valdamar was with a group of 300 sent to North China, Mukden, Manchuria. When the ship docked, the troops were marched 17-18 miles to the train depot. It was very cold, especially as they wore light scrub-like uniforms the Japanese had clothed them in, and it was winter. Anyone who dropped on the ground was killed. Valdamar fell, but Angelo Zacolados, a Greek, picked him up and carried him. Valdamar was ill with beri-beri and malaria and very weak. The Greek became his guardian angel that day. In Mukden, they worked in forced-labor camps in three factories – the tool factory, the leather factory and the textile factory."

After the war, all the prisoners were ordered to be killed, but in a miracle, Special Forces dropped from the sky and saved them.

Sgt. Valdamar De Herrera received the Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts. He was wounded, but a soldier paramedic in the camp came to his aid.

Mr. De Herrera remembers the rice twice a day that they were given to eat. After the hours of work, they gathered wood for the camp. They took apart an old camp and transferred it to their camp by carrying piece by piece on their backs for 14 miles.

He gives thanks and praise to God every day for taking care of him and allowing him to return to his own land. He did have ulcers and TB, but they were the least of his worries.

Valdamar returned home to Costilla in 1945. At first, he and his friends Armando and Gustavo traveled to Wyoming, Silver City and to Taos a lot. He met Consuelo De Vargas in Taos and they soon married. They built their home in Costilla. Valdamar attended the government school in Taos for agriculture and mechanical. Together they have five children, Lydia Peterson (Richard), Juanita Clemens (Curtis), Cathy Taylor (Terry), Valerie Rael (Don), and Valdamar Jr. (Michelle) and Nancy Crochet (Steve), 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

In his career, he was a rancher and he worked at Molycorp for 24 years and retired from there. Valdamar and his wife purchased a home in Alamogordo, but they return home to Costilla in the summer.

"One can just imagine the horrors that this man and all the other men that were there endured. We find ourselves complaining about little things that happen to us, and when we hear of a story such as this, we should take pride in appreciating the heritage of freedom that our veterans fought for," Cordova wrote.

"Thank you, Valdamar, and God Bless America! Ladies and Gentlemen: I present to you our Hero," Gamboa said.

The audience gave De Herrera a standing ovation.

Lucy Whitmarsh and Jodi Hall of the local Daughters of the American Revolution read the names of the Grant County soldiers who returned home from the Bataan Death March and from being prisoners of war.

The Hi Lo Silvers sang the "Armed Forces Salute" and invited veterans of each branch to stand when their song was sung.

Ogas introduced Col. Clyde Ely, one of the featured speakers, telling of Ely's service with the New Mexico National Guard as command historian.

"This is an amazing display of community support," Ely said. "Well done."

He said he learned in his job as command historian that "if we don't learn from history, we will repeat it. I say, learn it. There is glory in the sacrifices veterans and their families make."

Ely talked about the G Battery of the 200th Coast Artillery, which had more than 100 soldiers from Grant County serving in World War II. "Fewer than half returned to their families. They all suffered a terrible, horrific challenge to the human condition, but some of them returned to tell their stories. From the state of New Mexico, more than 1800 were called to serve. My father, William Ely served in the 111th Infantry Regiment in World War II. My uncle Clyde Ely Jr. was in the New Mexico National Guard when they were federalized and was sent to Clark Field. He survived Bataan and Corregidor; he survived two hellships; he died of wounds in northern Japan as a prisoner of Imperial Japan."

He cited a book: "Beyond Courage," and said he had never been able to read it, because it was too personal. Other books about the battles were "The Great Raid," and "Ghost Soldiers." He noted they were well done.

Ely said the Japanese captured 12,000 Americans and 66,000 Filipinos as a result of the surrender of Bataan. "It took three months of fighting before Bataan fell. The prisoners walked 65 miles in six days to Camp O'Donnell. Man's inhumanity to man is terrible. Japan would beat their own soldiers to train them."

He noted that the soldiers did not surrender at Bataan, the generals surrendered them. "The stories are horrific. There's a lot of information out there to learn about."

Ely said Tommy Foy was one who survived, and he said that one had to pray to God to survive. "It was hard to get Tommy to talk about his experiences. One time I asked Tommy how much they had to pray, and he replied: 'Lots.'"

The Japanese took the strongest prisoners and put them to work in the mines and in manufacturing. "Tommy raised rabbits."

Ely said the prisoners held on the hellships were packed into the holds, which were not meant for people, but for livestock and materials. "Some people went mad, berserk. My uncle did not survive after the third hellship he was carried on was torpedoed. They transported his body to a crematorium. As one of the ships slowly sank, prisoners that got out of the holds began to tear the Japanese soldiers apart and killed them. 1st Sgt. Calvin Graef of Grant County saved some of the prisoners by grabbing a lifeboat that floated by in the China Sea. It had water and food on it. A Japanese destroyer saw them in it, but the prisoners played dead. The prisoners needed a sail, and a box floated by. When he grabbed it and opened it, it had a brand new sail in it that fit the boat. Graef got it up and reckoned his way to China. When he arrived in South China, he walked to the U.S. Army Corps Base. Graef said when he came back to the U.S., the government told him he could not tell anyone. He came back to Carlsbad. I got to interview him in the 1980s. He lived to age 82."

Ely said there were so many aspects to the war. "We should take pity on that generation of the Japanese. Attacking the U.S. was a great mistake. In the U.S. the state of New Mexico was tough on the war. The Ely brothers were Japan's worst nightmare. Capt. Ely was part of the javelin of the fighting force. William Ely was part of the staff as a Manhattan Project engineer. Their combined skills helped New Mexico design and build the first atomic bomb. They used it first at the Trinity site. The proximity fuse was revolutionized to go off above the ground. We had parts of it in the house when I was growing up. The bomb destroyed Japan's ability to fight. In the sad story of Bataan, we saw how strong ordinary men faced with the horrors of Bataan were, however, able to thrive in life after the war. Through their sacrifice and perseverance, they survived. We must never forget. Remember Bataan. Remember Corregidor."

Brandon Perrault sang "America, the Beautiful," right before the intermission. Mariachi Plata de Western New Mexico University performed during intermission.

The speaker after the intermission was David Morrison, Commander of American Legion Post 18. He spoke of the effects of Bataan on Grant County.

"Their names may be small, but in our hearts, they are big," Morrison said. "Our love for our veterans should show an archive of their memories."

He noted that 15 Bataan veterans are buried at Fort Bayard National Cemetery. "More than half of the Grant County soldiers who were part of the Bataan Death March did not come home. The families don't know where their relatives were. For the 80 years since the march, we are still a small community, but with a great heritage."

He said the 200th Coast Artillery soldiers volunteered to serve on Jan. 6 that year. They were federalized and soon on their way to the Philippines. Morrison said one of the Missing in Action was a Filipino named Tio Tino, a Filipino scout. He served and died in action.

"The rich heritage of Bataan survivors can be viewed at the American Legion Hall, where we have an archive of their service. The Sprunk family had several brothers who served in World War II. I'm challenging you to look into the rich history of Grant Countians who were in Bataan. Let their children and grandchildren know about their sacrifice. The survivors returned 4½ years after they left New Mexico. Let your children never forget their sacrifices. Thank you for being here for this ceremony. God Bless you, the state of New Mexico and our military."

Margaret Shoemaker and Laura Wiest of the Daughters of the American Revolution read off the names of the Grant County soldiers who died as a result of Bataan.

Jordynn Clifton and Hannah Miller, Cliff High School students, sang an American Medley.

Eliseo Ortiz, Army veterans and past mayor of Santa Clara read the Bataan Proclamation issued by the New Mexico House of Representatives. Included in the proclamation were the statistics that 49,000 New Mexicans served in World War II. All either volunteered or were drafted. The state had the highest death rate in the country.

Perrault sang "God Bless America."

Turrieta said 30 years ago, the county bought the property for a park. "We got it done and you are here today in this park. And we have freedom today because of what those who served in Bataan sacrificed."

Commissioner Chris Ponce presented the plaque commemorating the 80th anniversary of the April 9, 1942 beginning of the Bataan Death March.

Commissioner Billy Billings made a special presentation to Don Turner, who had been the push behind getting the Bataan Memorial redone and the ceremony taking place that day.

Danny Castillo of the USMC Detachment 1328 gave the benediction.

Ogas said he wanted to take a moment to thanks the ladies and gentlemen who made "this day possible. It makes us remember the sacrifices for our freedom. Freedom needs faith and attention."

Jim Dines on bagpipes performed "Amazing Grace."

Members from Grant County Armed Forces veterans' organizations fired a volley in remembrance of Bataan.

Michael Acosta of WNUM played "Taps" and Brian Gorog played an echo "Taps."

The colors were retired.