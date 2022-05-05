TURKEY FIRE UPDATE

'FINAL UPDATE'

Thursday, May 5, 2022

10:00 a.m.

INCIDENT STATISTICS

Location of Origin: 22 miles SE of Reserve, NM, near the Gila National Forest

Start date: May 1, 2022, 2:50 p.m. MST

Size: Approximately 986 acres

Percent Contained: 71%

Cause: Under Investigation

Resources Assigned: 44 personnel 5 Engines, 1 Crew.

Closures: None

TODAY

Firefighters will continue to secure the perimeter and monitor the containment lines. Additionally, they will search for any remaining hot spots and will continue to mop up and monitor interior pockets of burning fuels. As a result of these pockets, some smoke will be visible in the area. Gila National Forest has implemented forest-wide Stage 1 fire restrictions to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires.

SAFETY

As of May 5, the Gila National Forest has implemented STAGE 1 fire restrictions across the entire forest. More information can be found at https://go.usa.gov/xudPe



This includes:

Igniting, building, maintaining, or using a fire, including charcoal and briquettes, outside a fire structure that is provided by the Forest Service within a designated area

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, listed in Exhibit B, or while stopped in an area at least three (3) feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.



WEATHER

Today will be sunny, with a high near 80. North northwest wind 8 to 16 mph becoming southwest. Relative humidity will be around 14 %. Tonight: Clear, with a low around 44. Southwest wind between 14 and 17 mph becoming light. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Northwest flow aloft over the Borderland will allow a reprieve from the winds somewhat as the upper low progresses over the central Plains helping to moderate fire behavior.

SUMMARY:

The Turkey Fire started on May 1, 2022, at 2:50 p.m. MST. It is located 22 miles SE of Reserve NM, on the Gila National Forest. Initial response helped slow the fire's spread significantly. Ground forces, including engines and hand crews are focusing their efforts on reinforcing fire lines. The fire impacts the National Continental Divide Trail. Two resources have been assigned to the trail to shuttle hikers down the road out of the fire area to the next section of the trail. This is necessary to keep the trail open. There are no evacuations or structures at risk.