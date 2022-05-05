Turkey Fire Final update 050522

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 05 May 2022 05 May 2022

TURKEY FIRE UPDATE

'FINAL UPDATE'

Thursday, May 5, 2022

10:00 a.m.

INCIDENT STATISTICS

Location of Origin: 22 miles SE of Reserve, NM, near the Gila National Forest
Start date: May 1, 2022, 2:50 p.m. MST
Size: Approximately 986 acres
Percent Contained: 71%
Cause: Under Investigation
Resources Assigned: 44 personnel 5 Engines, 1 Crew.

Closures: None

TODAY

Firefighters will continue to secure the perimeter and monitor the containment lines. Additionally, they will search for any remaining hot spots and will continue to mop up and monitor interior pockets of burning fuels. As a result of these pockets, some smoke will be visible in the area. Gila National Forest has implemented forest-wide Stage 1 fire restrictions to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires.

SAFETY

As of May 5, the Gila National Forest has implemented STAGE 1 fire restrictions across the entire forest. More information can be found at https://go.usa.gov/xudPe

This includes:

Igniting, building, maintaining, or using a fire, including charcoal and briquettes, outside a fire structure that is provided by the Forest Service within a designated area
Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, listed in Exhibit B, or while stopped in an area at least three (3) feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

WEATHER

Today will be sunny, with a high near 80. North northwest wind 8 to 16 mph becoming southwest. Relative humidity will be around 14 %. Tonight: Clear, with a low around 44. Southwest wind between 14 and 17 mph becoming light. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Northwest flow aloft over the Borderland will allow a reprieve from the winds somewhat as the upper low progresses over the central Plains helping to moderate fire behavior.
SUMMARY:

The Turkey Fire started on May 1, 2022, at 2:50 p.m. MST. It is located 22 miles SE of Reserve NM, on the Gila National Forest. Initial response helped slow the fire's spread significantly. Ground forces, including engines and hand crews are focusing their efforts on reinforcing fire lines. The fire impacts the National Continental Divide Trail. Two resources have been assigned to the trail to shuttle hikers down the road out of the fire area to the next section of the trail. This is necessary to keep the trail open. There are no evacuations or structures at risk.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 