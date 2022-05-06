Fire crews are continuing efforts to mop up and secure containment lines on three fires in the Gila National Forest.
Turkey Fire
986 acres
71% contained
22 miles southeast of Reserve
Wagon Fire
1.1 acres
100% contained
14 miles east of Aragon on Wagon Tongue Mountain
Water Fire
520 acres
75% contained
6 miles north of Mimbres
Fire Restrictions are now in effect on the Gila National Forest
Based on high fire danger and persistent severe fire weather conditions, the Gila National Forest has implemented Stage 1 fire restrictions to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires.
Under Stage 1 fire restrictions, igniting, building, maintaining, or using a fire, including charcoal and briquettes is allowed only inside a fire structure provided by the Forest Service within designated areas. Smoking is allowed only within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is clear of all flammable material.
For further information regarding fire restrictions, contact the Gila National Forest Supervisor's office in Silver City, at 575-388-8201.