Silver City, NM. – May 6, 2022. On May 3, a Gila National Forest visitor was bitten by a fox near Carbonate Creek drainage on Forest Service Road 4087S (~2 miles northwest of Kingston, NM). After the attack, the visitor reported it to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (NMDGF), which collected the fox for testing. On May 4, the fox tested positive for rabies and was held for additional analysis.
Visitors are asked to keep their distance from foxes or any animal exhibiting odd and erratic behavior in the Black Range District of the national forest. Should folks encounter animals displaying "excessively wobbly or circling" type behavior, we ask they keep their distance and report the animal's location to NMDGF at (575) 532-2100.
"Safety is a core value of our agency," said Michael Hutchins, district ranger of the Black Range District. He continued to say, "With our partners' help, we want every visitor to feel safe and have an enjoyable experience while in the forest."