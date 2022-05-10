By Roger Lanse
On Saturday, May 7, 2022, at about 6:11 p.m., Silver City Police Department officers were dispatched to the Super Snappy at 1810 N. Swan Street in reference to a disturbance. According to an SCPD incident report, a number of individuals were arguing in the gas bay of the store. Approximately 12, both female and male, were interviewed by officers.
Video footage reviewed by the officers, the report said, show one male "waving a handgun at people" and later, he "cocked back a handgun and pointed it at a female and her friends." Another male was seen in the footage striking the hood of a car with the bat he was carrying, and a female pulling out a pocketknife and waving it at the male with the bat. Many of the statements received by the officers during the interviews were not corroborated by the video footage.
The owner of the car refused to press charges for damages, the report stated, and six other participants refused to pursue charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No charges were filed; however, the incident remains under investigation.
Grant County Sheriff's Office deputies assisted in this incident.