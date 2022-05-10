By Roger Lanse

A small child was reported to the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority on Sunday, May 8, 2022, to be walking alone in the area of Highway 180 and Lusk Street in Bayard. Grant County Sheriff's Office deputies and a Santa Clara Police Department officer responded at about 4 p.m.

According to a GCSO offense report, while deputies searched elsewhere, the XCPD officer located the 5-year-old female child at 711 Lusk Street. The child was walking with a small dog and no shoes.

GCRDA advised the deputies, the report said, "this call was similar to two other calls that have happened in the last week." Police department blotters show a missing persons call and a welfare check call on Friday, May, 6, to two different Lusk Street addresses involving the same child. According to a blotter entry, in the latter call, the child's sister complained the neighbors "down the street," who contacted GCRDA stating the child looked as if she wasn't being cared for, weren't giving the child back. Deputies did return the child at that time to the Lusk Street address, the blotter stated.

The report stated deputies made contact at 711 Lusk Street with the sister of the child, who told deputies she had been asleep and didn't know her "little sister was gone." After deputies waited for a while, the report said, the 37-year-old mother came outside to speak with the deputies and stated she too was asleep and didn't know the child was gone. She also stated she had bought magnetic lock alarms for the doors so that when the door is opened it will alert her when the child attempts to go outside, but she hadn't opened the package of alarms yet.

Deputies informed the mother that an account of the incident would be generated and a referral to Statewide Central Intake – Child Protective Services would be made. The deputy also advised the mother and sister "to coordinate better at helping watch the child so that this type of incident does not happen again."