By Mary Alice Murphy

A legal notice last week from Grant County raised some questions in the minds of readers.

The normal work session set for May 10, 2022, was changed to a special session so that decisions could be made.

After a three-hour meeting, commissioners went into executive session, as the agenda stated:

X. Executive Session in Accordance with NMSA 1978 10-15-1 (H)(2)

e. Limited Personnel Matters Regarding County Managers Office

XI. Any Action Necessary as a Result of Closed Executive Session

f. Authorize investigation of complaint(s) concerning County Manager

g. Ratify decision to place County Manager on Administrative Leave pending investigation

h. Ratify decision to appoint Randy Villa as acting County Manager during investigation

i. Any other action required following Limited Personnel Matters discussion

According to District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings, after coming out of closed session, the authorization and the two ratifications of action items were approved as listed on the agenda. "The investigation, which will be conducted legally and ethically by an independent party, should go quickly."

Billings said it is for the protection of the county and staff as well as the county manager, as much as anything "to clear his good name. It is not punitive, and no pre-judgement has been made."

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards said the action they took puts a process in motion to address concerns brought to the Commission. "The process is designed to protect the county manager, staff and the county itself, while an independent review of the available facts is conducted."

She, too, said the goal is to get the review done as quickly and objectively as possible.

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne replied that because it was a personnel matter they could say very little, but "I look forward to the conclusion of the process."

[Editor's Note: all commissioners were contacted for comments but so far these have replied. If others respond, their comments will be added.]