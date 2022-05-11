By Roger Lanse

At the Silver City Town Council meeting Tuesday, May 10, 2022, Rod Adair from New Mexico Demographic Research in Roswell presented three plans for redistricting Silver City. Plan A has the least change, Plan B is the most compact, and Plan C has equal population among councilor districts. Adair stated the population of Silver City at the 2020 census stood at 9,704, which if equally divided, would yield an ideal population of 2,426 in each of the four councilor districts. The Census Bureau requires all councilor districts to vary no more than five percent from the ideal, Adair said. Right now, District 1 varies by +2.27 percent, District 2 by +7.79 percent, District 3 by -3.17 percent, and District 4 by -6.88 percent. Some redistricting changes will be necessary to reach the 'no more than five percent variance' goal, he stated.

Plan A would achieve the five percent goal with only minor modifications to district boundaries in the downtown area, Adair said. Plan B would result in drastic changes to district boundaries, while Plan C would require significant geographical irregularities.

District 4 Councilor Guadalupe Cano expressed concern that lower-income, long-time resident Hispanics making up a majority of the population in the Brewer Hill and Chihuahua Hills area might not receive the representation their numbers deserve. Ladner suggested that Cano draft her concerns so the other councilors can see them before the next council meeting.

District 2 Councilor Nicholas Prince came armed with a sheaf of data from which he questioned Adair asking if he had ever been elected to a state office to which Adair replied he had been elected state senator and elector. When Prince asked Adair to which political party he belonged, Adair replied, "Republican." When Prince asked what affiliation Adair had presently with the Republican party, Adair answered, "I don't have one." Prince continued his questioning concentrating on Adair's political leanings and to whom and to which groups he had given money and from whom he had accepted campaign donations. Mayor Ken Ladner asked Prince where he was going with this. Prince replied "I'm just wanting to check in, with regard to ah, aahh, anything that would do with redistricting right now in the country. We're in a pretty polarized state, and I'm just trying to understand then, ah, the group that is doing our current redistricting plans and just kind of understanding what their history has been politically."

Ladner allowed Prince to continue. Prince began asking questions attempting to tie Adair to the January 6 riot in Washington D.C. Ladner again questioned Prince's line of questioning to which Prince responded, "I just have some general concerns about the political affiliations of the group that was hired in for and to make recommendations on our redistricting." District 3 Councilor Jose Ray Jr. said, "I think we need a point of order here, I think we are supposed to be doing redistricting, not. . ." but Ladner shut him down saying, "Councilor Ray, go through the chair, okay?" (Actually, 'point of order' is to let the chair know that rules aren't being followed – Ed.)

Adair responded, "I am a former elected official, but this has been my business for 26 years." He explained partisanship has no part in his redistricting business. "I redistricted Espanola, and Las Vegas, and Gallup, and all of those, all the councilors in those cities are mainly of the Democratic party."

Ladner then stated to Prince that he would like to move on.

What happens next in redistricting, according to Town Manager Alex Brown, is staff will present a resolution to council explaining the three redistricting options at the next council meeting and council will vote to accept one of them. Brown told the Beat, at this point, he believes council favors Plan A.

Cano stated this Saturday, May 14, at 10 a.m., a commemoration of the 72nd anniversary of the Empire Zinc Mine strike sponsored by LULAC 8009 will start at the Hanover bridge followed by a cookout at the Bayard Community Center and a showing of the film, "Salt of the Earth." At the urging of Ladner, Cano gave a brief history of the strike which her grandparents took part in.

Also, Cano said, on the 21st of May at 11 a.m. at the Silco Theater, Javier Marrufo, curator at the Silver City Museum, will present research he is doing in the Chihuahua Hills area.

Paula Harrison came before council to complain about garbage in dumpsters at the intersection of Kelly and Texas streets. She felt it was unfair for residents to have to look at the garbage of others. And fences around the dumpsters don't work, she said, as rodents, birds and the wind carry the garbage outside the fence into the neighborhood. She wants the dumpsters to be located on the property of those using the dumpsters, not forced upon her and her neighbors.

Mik Smith came to council representing the Grant County Community Foundation. She said the foundation has received $175,000 so far this year with a goal of $250,000 to help support local non-profits.

Brown presented the fiscal year 2023 budget for the town. He seeks an increase to $11,032,842 over the fiscal year 2022 budget of $10,116,155. Much of the increase comes from salary increases for town employees, he said. Council approved the budget.

Council approved a proposal for the town's general engineering support to Stantec Consulting Services, Inc of Silver City.