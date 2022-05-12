Photos and article by Lynn Janes

Easter Egg Hunt at Bataan Memorial Park 041622 Easter Egg Hunt at Bataan Memorial Park 041622 By the bouncy house https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Easter-egg-hunt-at-Bataan-Park-041622/DSC_0003.jpg

Easter Egg Hunt at Bataan Memorial Park 041622 The eggs are out ready for the kids to gather them https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Easter-egg-hunt-at-Bataan-Park-041622/DSC_0008.jpg

Easter Egg Hunt at Bataan Memorial Park 041622 Unidentified man with hat shakes hands with Rep. Luis Terrazas, one of the sponsors of the Easter Egg hunt https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Easter-egg-hunt-at-Bataan-Park-041622/DSC_0012.jpg

Easter Egg Hunt at Bataan Memorial Park 041622 Mom and her little girl gathering eggs https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Easter-egg-hunt-at-Bataan-Park-041622/DSC_0019.jpg

Easter Egg Hunt at Bataan Memorial Park 041622 And Dad helps as his little girl runs to catch up https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Easter-egg-hunt-at-Bataan-Park-041622/DSC_0022_1.jpg

Easter Egg Hunt at Bataan Memorial Park 041622 Parents and kids ready to head out to find eggs or head to the bouncy house. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Easter-egg-hunt-at-Bataan-Park-041622/DSC_0035.jpg

Easter Egg Hunt at Bataan Memorial Park 041622 Posing with Darren the D.A.R.E. Lion https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Easter-egg-hunt-at-Bataan-Park-041622/DSC_0041.jpg

Easter Egg Hunt at Bataan Memorial Park 041622 At the concession stand. Robert Padilla in blue shirt and bunny ears was one of the organizers https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Easter-egg-hunt-at-Bataan-Park-041622/DSC_0045.jpg

Easter Egg Hunt at Bataan Memorial Park 041622 Kids scatter all over the field https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Easter-egg-hunt-at-Bataan-Park-041622/DSC_0049.jpg

Easter Egg Hunt at Bataan Memorial Park 041622 An Easter Bunny and kids finding lots of eggs https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Easter-egg-hunt-at-Bataan-Park-041622/DSC_0052.jpg

Easter Egg Hunt at Bataan Memorial Park 041622 Wow, look at all the eggs going into baskets https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Easter-egg-hunt-at-Bataan-Park-041622/DSC_0056.jpg

Easter Egg Hunt at Bataan Memorial Park 041622 Is the Easter Bunny helping the kids? https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Easter-egg-hunt-at-Bataan-Park-041622/DSC_0058.jpg

Easter Egg Hunt at Bataan Memorial Park 041622 Are there any eggs left to find? https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Easter-egg-hunt-at-Bataan-Park-041622/DSC_0061.jpg

Easter Egg Hunt at Bataan Memorial Park 041622 Still gathering. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Easter-egg-hunt-at-Bataan-Park-041622/DSC_0064.jpg

Easter Egg Hunt at Bataan Memorial Park 041622 One last visit to the bouncy house before heading to Silver City for the Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Easter-egg-hunt-at-Bataan-Park-041622/DSC_0065.jpg

The Easter bunny outdid himself on April 16, 2022, at the Bataan memorial. He left 50,000 eggs for the kids to pick up. For the kids that found the 60 golden eggs they got an additional prize.

The Easter bunny greeted all the kids and led them on to the field to get the eggs each time.

The event started at 10 am and they had a bouncy castle for the kids and lots of hot dogs and beverages for everyone.

At 11:00 am the younger kids got to go to the upper field with the Easter bunny and at 12:00 noon the older kids had the Easter bunny take them to the lower field to collect eggs. Some kids came late, and the Easter bunny arranged to have the other upper field filled with eggs. Two Easter bunnies came for the event. One was very quiet and didn't speak

The D.A.R.E. lion came to wish the kids Happy Easter. Anyone wanting a picture with him could get one. The sheriff's department along with Sheriff Frank Gomez came to give away items to the public.

Robert Padilla from the Santa Clara action committee organized the event and the talkative Easter bunny (Raul Turrieta) helped also. Jim and Debbie Nennich of W&N Enterprises and Rep. Luis Terrazas sponsored the event.

[Editor's Note: Sorry this is so late. I'm trying really hard to catch up with meetings and activities, but when everything opened up again, it put me behind!]