Photos and article by Lynn Janes
Battan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922
The newly designed gates, created by Freeport McMoRan, at the Bataan Memorial in Bataan Memorial Park.
Walk participants in Fort Bayard National Cemetery
Eddie Barela and Ron Sierra honoring Bataan survivor Pablo Gutierrez
Mungo Grijalva honoring Manuel Grijalva
The gravesite of Bataan March survivor Tommy Foy
Denisha Castillo, Jennifer Ramirez and Jasmine Ramirez honor their grandfather and great-grandfather Pablo Gutierrez
Patsy Sanchez honored, with a special T-shirt, her father, Felix Salas, a Bataan Death March survivor
Flags fly on the road through Fort Bayard National Cemetery to honor veterans, especially on the 80th anniversary of the start of the Bataan Death March.
Preparing for the parade in Santa Clara. Photo by Lynn Janes
The Fort Bayard Volunteer Fire Department truck gets ready to join the parade. Photo by Lynn Janes
Lined up and ready to go. Photo by Lynn Janes
Silver High School Band participates in the parade
Don Turner with documents and books about the Bataan Death March
Freeport McMoran created cutout metal figures showing a Filipina offering food and aid to Bataan Death March soldiers
A metal cutout depicting a hellship
From left to right the entire Bataan Memorial wall in a series of photos to follow.
second from left
third from left
fourth from left
Last panel on the right.
Ready to join the parade in a restored WW II Jeep
Another WWII era Jeep
Several descendants of Tommy Foy joined from Albuquerque to honor their father and relative.
Angelica Padilla entertains
Rosemary Gutierrez with a photo of her father Pablo Gutierrez in front of the gates to the memorial
The color guard made up of representatives from the various Armed Forces veterans's organization lead the parade
veterans ride in the parade
Active duty participants
supporting veterans
The Silver High School Band arrives at the memorial
Speaker Clyde Ely and Jerry Shurtz, son of Bataan soldier, Paul Shurtz, who died due to the battle, with 102-year-old survivor Valdamar De Herrera.
the decorated podium
Flags fly in the brisk breeze behind the podium
Alfred Ogas, organizer of the event, served as master of ceremonies
The NM House of Representatives Proclamation for the 80th anniversary of the Bataan Death March
The Hi Lo Silvers sang the Armed Forces Salute, among other songs.
Col. Clyde Ely, former NM National Guard historian, whose uncle for whom he is named, died as a prisoner of war of Bataan, was featured speaker.
Mariachi de Plata de WNMU performed during the intermission
David Morrison, American Legion Post 18 commander, gave one of the featured speeches
Jordynn Clifton and Hannah Miller sang an American Medley. Photo by Lynn Janes
Margaret Shoemaker of the D.A.R. reads names of some of the deceased soldiers of the Bataan Death March
Grant County Commissioner Billy Billings makes special presentation to Don Turner, who got the whole project moving forward.
Grant County Commission Chair Chris Ponce talks speaks at the rededication
County Commission Chair Chris Ponce holds the rededication plaque.
Preparing for the final firing volley
The Easter bunny outdid himself on April 16, 2022, at the Bataan memorial. He left 50,000 eggs for the kids to pick up. For the kids that found the 60 golden eggs they got an additional prize.
The Easter bunny greeted all the kids and led them on to the field to get the eggs each time.
The event started at 10 am and they had a bouncy castle for the kids and lots of hot dogs and beverages for everyone.
At 11:00 am the younger kids got to go to the upper field with the Easter bunny and at 12:00 noon the older kids had the Easter bunny take them to the lower field to collect eggs. Some kids came late, and the Easter bunny arranged to have the other upper field filled with eggs. Two Easter bunnies came for the event. One was very quiet and didn't speak
The D.A.R.E. lion came to wish the kids Happy Easter. Anyone wanting a picture with him could get one. The sheriff's department along with Sheriff Frank Gomez came to give away items to the public.
Robert Padilla from the Santa Clara action committee organized the event and the talkative Easter bunny (Raul Turrieta) helped also. Jim and Debbie Nennich of W&N Enterprises and Rep. Luis Terrazas sponsored the event.
[Editor's Note: Sorry this is so late. I'm trying really hard to catch up with meetings and activities, but when everything opened up again, it put me behind!]