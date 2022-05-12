Easter bunny left eggs all over Bataan Memorial Park 041622

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 12 May 2022 12 May 2022

Photos and article by Lynn Janes

Battan Memorial Rededication Ceremony 040922

The Easter bunny outdid himself on April 16, 2022, at the Bataan memorial. He left 50,000 eggs for the kids to pick up. For the kids that found the 60 golden eggs they got an additional prize.

The Easter bunny greeted all the kids and led them on to the field to get the eggs each time.

The event started at 10 am and they had a bouncy castle for the kids and lots of hot dogs and beverages for everyone.

At 11:00 am the younger kids got to go to the upper field with the Easter bunny and at 12:00 noon the older kids had the Easter bunny take them to the lower field to collect eggs. Some kids came late, and the Easter bunny arranged to have the other upper field filled with eggs. Two Easter bunnies came for the event. One was very quiet and didn't speak

The D.A.R.E. lion came to wish the kids Happy Easter. Anyone wanting a picture with him could get one. The sheriff's department along with Sheriff Frank Gomez came to give away items to the public.

Robert Padilla from the Santa Clara action committee organized the event and the talkative Easter bunny (Raul Turrieta) helped also. Jim and Debbie Nennich of W&N Enterprises and Rep. Luis Terrazas sponsored the event.

[Editor's Note: Sorry this is so late. I'm trying really hard to catch up with meetings and activities, but when everything opened up again, it put me behind!]

