SILVER CITY-The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) District One office will begin a maintenance operation project to place “chip seal” pavement on various roadways in Grant County. The chip seal process is a surface treatment that is placed on the existing pavement. It is designed to seal out moisture and create a more durable surface extending the longevity of the roadway.

The chip seal crew will begin work on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, along roadways located in Silver City. Motorists will encounter reduced speeds, flagging and pilot car operations, brooming, and intermittent lane closures during working operations, expect minor delays. Working hours will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Motorists are asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and use extreme caution, as well as continue to be cautious of heavy equipment and construction personnel in the area. Center striping will not be present in construction zones.

Roadways scheduled to receive chip seal are listed in order below:

Sp1001 City of Rocks roadway, NM 61, NM 15, NM 35, and NM 152.

The NMDOT appreciates your patience. These routes will be updated weekly on the department’s Traffic Report and posted to the www.dot.nm.gov web page. For updated information go to: New Mexico Department of Transportation at www.nmroads.com or call 511.