By Roger Lanse
UPDATE: Sixth Judicial Court District Attorney, Michael Renteria, told the Beat in a telephone conversation this morning, Friday, May 13, 2022, that he had no comment, saying he did not want to go on record at this time relative to the SCPOA letter.
An undated, supposedly confidential, letter from The Silver City Police Officers’ Association President K.(Kyle) Spurgeon to Sixth Judicial Court District Attorney Mr.(Michael) Renteria was received by the Beat today, Thursday, May 12, 2022. In it, the SCPOA states that the previous friendly and open-door working relationship with the DA has become a hostile environment where officers do not feel comfortable in the DA’s office.
Silver City Police Department Chief told the Beat that, “We all need to work together for the good of the community.” Portillo said he plans to arrange a meeting with Renteria next week (week of May 16) to discuss the issues which were raised.
The Beat chooses not to print the letter at this time.