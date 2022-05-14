By Lynn Janes



On May 12, 2022, the first candidate forum for the primary took place at the Western New Mexico University Besse-Forward Resource Center. The forum had the incumbent Javier Salasand challenger Eloy Medina face off for Grant County District 2 county commissioner Democratic nominee. Whoever wins the primary will face off with the Republican candidate Armando Aguilera for the election in November.



Nick Seibel, Silver City Daily Press publisher moderated the forum. The candidates received questions from the audience, Facebook and the Press. Each would answer the same question and had two minutes.



Seibel asked each candidate to introduce himself and tell the audience a little bit about them. They each had three minutes for the introduction.

Salas, the incumbent, welcomed everyone. He said he had been the district 2 commissioner for the past four years and had learned a lot. "It has been a great learning opportunity and I have a great relationship with the state legislature, federal and local communities." He said he was a product of Cobre and WNMU. He retired from the Cobre Schools. "I find it rewarding to improve the county and constituents' life." Ge said the commissioners have been working hard on Bataan Memorial to make it a useful and beautiful place. He encouraged everyone to vote no matter whom they voted for.



Medina said he talked to Salas before he decided to run, and Salas has done a good job. "It is just something I want to pursue in my professional life." He said he is engaged and has six children and one grandchild. He gave the audience a run down on his qualifications. He retired from the Silver City fire department after 22 years as captain, currently (7 years) serving as director of EMS at GRMC (Gila Regional Medical Center), and also serving (4 years) town council in Bayard. He said he has kept up with the Grant County commission both attending and reading the paper. He has had the opportunity to look at district 2 and see what is needed and he wants to help. He also said to get out and vote for either him or Salas because either will do a good job.



The first question came from the Silver City Daily Press. Seibel gave a summary of all the problems with the lack of mental health facilities. Tu Casa is the only option, as Fort Bayard, and GRMC do not have facilities anymore. He asked the candidates what they would do about it if elected.



Medina said Grant County has a big problem in this area. Currently they do not have anywhere to take people in need, and they must be transported to another town. He said they had looked at telemedicine. There is no quick answer, but the problem needs resolution.



Salas agreed that Grant County has a huge issue with this. He explained theyreare not only people with alcohol problems or drug problems. "Now look around and many if not all residents have been touched by someone with mental illness." For the hospital the service had to be canceled because of lack of the ability to get a psychiatrist. The jail is full of people with mental health issues. Mental illness, the unseen disease, goes unrecognized. "The problem needs to be confronted."



Seibel said they had missed a component of the question. What is the solution?



Salas said: "We need a coordinator to identify what we need and what resources we have." He explained the commissioners have been working on the problem. Funding has been a huge issue, but it will be more than bricks and mortar. The facility will need doctors and personnel.



Medina said he has sat on numerous boards with the city and county. They have been seeking funding and buildings. He also pointed out the problem finding physicians, personnel, and funding. They need a facility and someone to run it. The county needs an outpatient center, but it will be a long process and will not be an easy fix.



A question came from someone watching on Facebook. What do you see as the main challenge for the county and how do you address it?



Medina said the county has many challenges. First being the county manager. The pay scale for the employees needs to be addressed. " A well-paid employee is a happy employee." Infrastructure in the county needs to be addressed. The mining district has major problems with the sewer and water and road repairs around the county. The hospital issue needs funding, and we must have a hospital. This is a small community, and we can't lose our hospital. The commissioners need to work together to get the best they can for everyone.



Salas said the biggest challenge has to do with funding. He said right now the commissioners all cooperate and find ways. The county needs a new source of income and goes after every grant available. Currently the commissioners must get creative. The commission has been working on expanding Bataan Memorial to draw more people in for events. Wind and solar are being looked at to enhance the budget. The commission must support the police and county workforce. With a lot of projects that need to be done, funding has been a problem.



Another question came from online. The question pertained to the new cannabis legislation. The viewer asked the preferences of the candidates concerning cannabis and how will the county support cannabis growers and cannabis businesses?



Salas said they all thought this would be an easy task but not as simple as they thought. He said he thought it would be a boon to the county. However, the planning for the ordinances have become very complex. They have had to look at fencing to keep people from stealing, where do you have cannabis bars, schools, and a bunch of other issues to address. When you think all are covered someone comes in with a new one. Cannabis has been around for a long time. Recreational is not the only use; the medicinal will explode. The commission wants to control the use and growers in a good manner.



Medina agreed with Salas. No direct answer can be made. He said on the Bayard council they have gone around and around with it. "We all have to work together and make the ordinances the same across the board." He asked: "What do you do when one person is against it and the other is not. The state passed it and we must find a way to work with it?



Seibel said there were a few parts of the question not addressed. How or should growers be supported by the county, and should smokers have the same rules as tobacco smokers or be restricted to private property?



Medina said it should be the same as the smokers. The Bayard council had the same problem to address. If someone can walk outside a restaurant and smoke a cigarette, they should also be able to smoke cannabis. Regarding growing it will be an opportunity to make some revenue. "So far, we have not seen how it will impact the state. They did report the first few months an increase but then nothing else has been said on the news. Colorado reported a drop off after the beginning." The county needs to support the growers as long as it's done legally. It must be dealt with in the right manner.



Salas said the sanest way to deal with it would be the same as tobacco. The state has mirrored the tobacco laws. "We need to support the local growers that are supporting us. The small cottage industries help support by paying gross receipts tax. Colorado uses the money to go to the schools and New Mexico being last in education needs an influx of money there and that would be a good source."



The press had another question for the candidates concerning GRMC. The question essentially asked if the hospital should stay under the county commissioners or go back to a board of trustees.



Medina said the county commissioners have done a good job. Who has better interest to run it than the county commissioners? He said a board of trustees will not be a good idea right now. It's like a train rolling and "let's keep it rolling. The commissioners have worked hard to keep it open."



Salas said he didn't know if people knew how close they came to losing the hospital; it was days away from shutting the doors. The commissioners didn't want to take it over, but the hospital is county-owned. He said the county commissioners took it over in a legal way and brought someone in to help run it. Grant County, Silver City has been the center of medical care for a wide area. The commissioners don't want to be the governing body of the hospital but will turn it over when a logical solution comes. The commissioners will always retain some control to make sure what happened before never happens again.



The audience question followed health care. They asked how the commissioners would find people for mental health care. Silver City being a small community it will be hard to get people to come.



Salas said being a small community has been a problem. They raised the pay for nurses to try and keep them. He said medical people coming here either are at the beginning of their career or at the end and "we have been looking to attract those."



Medina said he talks to the physicians and small towns make recruitment hard. People are needed to run a mental health facility. The hospital has done well with recruitment but has not found a psychiatrist and they can't have a mental health facility without one.



Seibel said they had learned at the beginning that the two candidates are friendly without a lot of animosity. A question from the audience asked the most significant way they differed.



Medina said he had known Salas since he was younger. He said he had the most respect for him and had no animosity. He said he didn't see any difference; they both wanted the best for the community. "I am a mouthpiece for the community. You don't do this for yourself but for the whole county, not just your district. We both want the same things for the county."



Seibel said before Salas spoke, "we all have to pick one of you and I have to write an endorsement. You have to have some difference, so I am going to push you."



Medina said, " I just did not see a difference, we both just want the best for the community."



Salas said they have similar backgrounds. "Both of us come from Bayard, gone to Cobre and several other things. The only difference is I am at the twilight of my career and have more experience, Medina is in the middle of his career." He said the last four years he had learned a lot. The other difference Medina has more hair but "without hair comes wisdom."



The audience questioned if elected commissioner would they represent the rural areas, townships or both.



Salas said he represents all the county and looks at how decisions will benefit all. It doesn't matter if they are Democrat or Republican, we represent all of them.



Medina said; "I would provide service to all and be the mouthpiece for everyone." The county is broken into districts but when you come to the table you represent everyone." He said he works as a team player and will work with the county manager. The goal must be the survivability of the county.



The press had a question. What is the difference between the county and the municipalities?



Medina said: "We must bring projects and resources together. The mayors in the mining district meet regularly and it would be good for one of the commissioners to be there and see how they can assist.



Salas said the chair Chris Ponce communicates with the mayors and does a good job. Currently the county has been working on Fort Bayard, Bataan, open spaces, etc. to see how the county can help. The funding one town gets is different fromanother, like gross receipts, the mining community gets far less than Silver City. "We are stronger together than separate." He said they have a good relationship with all.



Seibel asked about wildfires. He said the problem has been huge. How do you see your role with the volunteer fire departments in the county? What can be done? Should there be zoning or restrictions?



Salas brought up about a whole town being lost in California. He said the county could very well have a fire. "Our volunteer fire departments work well together." Even though the fire departments have good coordination they are always looking at better ways.



Media said the fire departments coordinate very well. The importance of education, support, and retention should be stressed. Defensible spaces should be important. He said he had been part of the Quail Ridge fire several years ago and the worst thing must be watching a house burn down and not be able to do anything about it.



Seibel said this question he did not want to ask but because there have not been any more questions he will. In the national news there has been a lot of attention on the possible reversal of Roe vs Wade. Should that happen New Mexico has a state on either side where abortion will be completely illegal. This would cause maybe a lot of people traveling to Grant County for that service. What role do you see for the county should that happen?



Medina said the Supreme Court decision would be law and the county would have to deal with it but must come from a higher place than the commission. The state will have to look at it and make some decisions. It could impact the hospital and create a safety issue. Whatever decision the Supreme Court makes, or the state makes, the county must live with it.



Salas said this is a hot topic and divisive. Everyone has their own personnel beliefs. He said he didn't approve of abortion but approved of a woman's right to choose. It's up to the state to make a ruling. It may be very possible we are a hub because of Texas and Arizona. In the end the county must follow the law.



Seibel asked how do you feel about election security? Could it be better?



Salas said that room for improvement always exists. However, Marisa Castrillo, county clerk, runs a tight ship and has no question of election security.



Medina also said Castrillo runs a tight ship, and no problems exist. He said she sets a standard.



Seibel asked another question. Who won the 2020 presidential election?



Medina said Biden



Salas said he's proud and happy to say Biden.



Seibel asked his time machine question. If you are elected and we are here in four years what will your number one accomplishment be?



Salas said doing a good job dealing with the county to provide the best services. The commission worked with the best unity. It has been an honor to serve the district and county.



Medina said providing the best services possible and worked as a team. Working together to bring the county together as one solid unit.



Closing statements



Medina said he humbly asked for your vote and would work hard for everyone. He said he wants to bring "your ideas and issues to the table. The county can't solve all the problems but solve the ones with the greatest good for the greatest number."



Salas said it has been an honor to serve the last four years and felt he had served diligently. He said that he feels he is in tune with the community's needs. He asked that people call him with any questions. "I hope I have earned your vote."



Currently early voting can be done in Silver City at the clerks office and soon at the Bayard Community center. Silver City is Monday-Friday 8am-5pm and Saturday June 4. Bayard days , beginning May 21 will be Tuesday through Saturday 9am-6pm. Last day to vote early is June 4 and election day is June 7. For the first time, a person who belongs to a minor party or declines to state can change theaffiliation to Republican or Democrat and be able to vote in the primary election.