The Black Fire was discovered Friday evening, May 13, at 9:30 p.m. and is located off the NorthStar, FSR 150, road, west of Meown workstation and north of Black Canyon. It is estimated at about 1,041 acres and burning in grass, juniper mesas, and occasional pine stringers in the Gila wilderness area. Fifty-five firefighters are on-scene with more resources on order.

Today, firefighters are expecting to see high temperatures of 88 degrees, low humidity, and light variable wind.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stage 1 Fire restrictions remain in effect on the Gila National Forest to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires.

Under Stage 1 fire restrictions, igniting, building, maintaining, or using a fire, including charcoal and briquettes is allowed only inside a fire structure provided by the Forest Service within designated areas. Smoking is allowed only within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is clear of all flammable material.

For further information regarding the Black Fire, please call our fire information line at 662-318-3431.

More recent information from a Forest Service employee: Now 1174 acres as of 5/14 @ 20:06.