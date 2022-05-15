for full-size fire location, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8103/

The Black Fire was discovered Friday evening, May 13, at 9:30 p.m. and is located off the NorthStar, FSR 150, road, west of Meown workstation and north of Black Canyon. It is estimated at about 1,041 acres and burning in grass, juniper mesas and occasional pine springers in the Gila wilderness area. Fifty-five firefighters are on-scene with more resources on order.

Today, firefighters are expecting to see high temperatures of 88 degrees, low humidity, and light variable wind.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stage 1 Fire restrictions remain in effect on the Gila National Forest to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires.

Under Stage 1 fire restrictions, igniting, building, maintaining, or using a fire, including charcoal and briquettes is allowed only inside a fire structure provided by the Forest Service within designated areas. Smoking is allowed only within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is clear of all flammable material. For further information regarding the Black Fire, please call our fire information line at 662-318-3431.

Incident Information

Basic Information

Current as of 5/15/2022, 9:47:06 AM

Incident Type Wildfire

Cause Undetermined

Date of Origin Friday May 13th, 2022 approx. 09:30 PM

Location 24 miles N of Mimbres

Incident Commander Norman Goodwin

Incident Description Wildfire

Coordinates 33.204 latitude, -108.059 longitude

Current Situation

Total Personnel 121

Size 1,174 Acres UPDATED as of 1 p.m. today, the fire has increased to 4476 acres.

Estimated Containment Date Tuesday May 31, 2022 approx. 12:00 AM

Fuels Involved Timber, Tall Grass

Significant Events

Active flanking, single tree torching

Outlook

Planned Actions

Continue to prep Forest Road 150, Trail 716 to trail 713, Forest Road 609 to the Links Ranch Road. Continue structure protection at Links Ranch and Diamond Bar Ranch.

Projected Incident Activity

Firefighting aircraft are working to slow the fire progression and give ground resources an opportunity to secure holding lines along roads and trails.

Current Weather

Weather Concerns

Exceptionally dry weather today with relative humidity of 2 to 5 percent and no overnight humidity recovery. Hazy skies along the Rio Grande Valley and Lincoln National Forest this morning due to nearby fires. The haze should lift by midday with light southwest winds.

Above normal temperatures and critically low relative humidity will continue through the weekend and into next week. Breezy southwest winds return Monday, but are expected to remain below critical thresholds.