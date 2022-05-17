BLACK FIRE UPDATE
Tuesday, May 16, 2022
9:00 a.m.
INCIDENT STATISTICS
Location of Origin: 24 miles north of Mimbres in the Gila National Forest
Start date: May 13, 2022, 9 p.m. MDT
Size: 56,132
Percent Contained: 0%
Cause: Undetermined
Resources Assigned: 153 personnel 11 crews, 3 helicopters, 5 engines, 1 water tender
Closures: Partial closure in effect for portions of Forest Road 150, Forest Service Trails 708, 713, 716
Safety: Please use extreme caution when using a source of spark or fire. With very low humidity and gusty winds, any new wildfire start can grow very quickly.
TODAY
Firefighters will face another challenging day on the Black Fire with continued high temperatures and low humidity. The fire, burning in the Gila National Forest has grown to 56,132 acres and is expected to see significant growth again today. Relative humidity has been extremely low, with no recovery after sundown, resulting in active fire behavior through the night.
The Black Fire made a significant run to the east yesterday from Forest Road 150 and crossed the Black Range Crest at Diamond Peak. On the west side of FR 150, crews are having success constructing fireline. The fire remains north of Black Canyon.
A precautionary evacuation of Lookout Mountain took place yesterday and evacuations for several in-holdings north of the Aldo Leopold Wilderness Boundary were recommended. Poverty Creek and in-holdings south of HWY 59 were placed under Ready-Set evacuation levels.
The Southwest Area Type 2 Team 5 will be taking over management of the firefighting effort tomorrow morning, May 18.
SAFETY
As of May 5, the Gila National Forest has implemented STAGE 1 fire restrictions across the entire forest. More information can be found at https://go.usa.gov/xudPe
CLOSURES
The fire has crossed Forest Service Road 150 north of Forest Trail 716, east of Forest Trail 713 and south of 609 Links Ranch Road. As a result, a partial closure is in effect for portions of Forest Road 150 and for Forest Service Trails 708, 713, and 716.
WEATHER
Exceptionally dry weather continues today with relative humidity of 2-5 percent. Hazy skies in the Rio Grande Valley and Lincoln National Forest should lift by midday, with light southwest winds helping to clear up smoke.
SUMMARY
The Black Fire started May 13, 2022, at 9 p.m. MDT. It is located 24 miles north of Mimbres in a wilderness area on the Gila National Forest. The cause is under investigation.
ONLINE INFORMATION
Inciweb Incident Information System - https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8103/