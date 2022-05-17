Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
The wind on Saturday, May 7, 2022, was not being gentle with the Give Grandly banner.
Jerry Engel and Megan Perry saw off a disk of wood to brand at the Gila Back Country Horsemen booth
Mia Estrada at the Youth Mural Program booth
Esther Melvin and Maryellen Hunner at the Border Partners booth
Melissa Amarillo talks to a person interested in the Advocates for Snake Preservation
Melissa shows off Pipsqeak.
Alexa Tubbs and Lee Gruber at the Southwest New Mexico ACT table, also promoting the Five Points project.
Betty Spence, Dennis Salitzer and Mary Barrett at the Gila National Plant Society table
Members of the Community Partnership for Children at their table. From left back are Charlene Gomez, Vicki Burnett, Terry Anderson, Kelli McGhiey-Vannoy, and Nancy Stephens. In front are Kalah Carrasco and Paige Pinto
Rosalind Burns at the SASS table
Oliver Davis mans the Southwest Adolescent Group (SWAG) table
Jeanie Morrency and Miyoshi Renard at the Guadalupe Montessori School table
Annette Toney promotes Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest.
The Literacy Link-Leamos table is supported by Caroline Baldwin, Kim Godfrey, Marivel Medel and Javier Marrufo
Carol Johnson and Carol Gadda at the End of the Road Ranch table
Ted Presler and Stephen Fox at the Southwest Word Fiesta table
Carol Martin chats with Joe Saenz and Bill Tooahyaysay Bradford of the Chiricahua Apache Nation.
Mitch Hellman, George Carr and Candice Burke at the Gila Mimbres Community Radio table
Jim Hall promoted Silver City Recycles
Timothy Geddes and Antonio Mendoza at the Friends of City of Rocks table
Charlene Fletcher and Clarissa Sierra at the El Refugio Inc. table.
Suzanne Gershenson and Becky Glenn at the Lotus Center table
Victoria Chick promotes the Southwest Regional Museum of Art and Art Center table
Gat Hedges and Adrienne Dare at the End of Life Options table
Harry Browne talks to Bob Schiowitz at the Gila Resources Information Project table
Janna Mintz at the Southwest New Mexico Seed Library table
Patrice Mutchnick was away from the Heart of the Gila table.
Alyssa Bell at the Southwest Print Fiesta table
Victoria Puce and Damie Nelson at the PFLAG table
Supporting the WNMU Foundation and the 24 Club are Cacie Paterson, Jodi Crocker and Monique Reyes.
A potential donor chats with Eli Head and Ron Troy of the New Mexico Land Conservancy
Heidi Gas holding one end of the High Desert Humane Society banner and Alice Boyden at the table
Joann Salcido, Christina Wolford, Carissa Andazola and Dr. Barbara Mora at the SPIN table
Chris Wellman and Wendy Spurgeon at the Silver City Community Theater table.
Fiona Bailey and Martin Miller at the TLC for Dyslexia and Academic Success table
Becky Dinwiddie and Lori Hildebrand at the Fort Bayard Historic Preservation Society table
Carol Fugagli and Donna Stevens at the Upper Gila Watershed Alliance table.
Len Lambert and Bernadette Smyth at the Grant County Foundation table. The woman on the right is unidentified.
Be aware that Wednesday, May 18, 2022, up until midnight, is the last day to donate to your favorite non-profit through the Give Grandly 2022 project, a program of the Grant County Community Foundation.
The link to see the non-profits that request your support and the donation buttons can be found at this link: https://www.givegrandly.org