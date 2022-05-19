Courtesy Photos:

RATON-Finally after two long years of hiatus the Grant County 4-H Shooting Sports Program is back to normal! Five teams qualified for the State 4-H Shooting Sports Championships based on their scores from the local county contest. The teams competed in archery, rifle, shotgun and hunting disciplines.

The hunting team placed fourth with team members Itzel Valdez, Madison Miller, Rylee Evans and Colter Massengill. The hunting team was led by coach Brian Miller.

The rifle team placed sixth in the state with Angel Maciel, Koda Fell, Cayden Lopez and Colter Massengill. The rifle team was coached by Jeff Fell.

Luke Bower, Angel Maciel and Matthew Garrison placed second in the compound archery contest. Luke Bower also placed third high individual in the state. The archery team was coached by Jeremy Garcia.

As for shotgun team one: Luke Bower, Matthew Garrison, MJ Drennan and Mason Lockett placed second at the state contest with MJ Drennan placing second high individual and Matthew Garrison as sixth high individual.

The second shotgun team from Grant County: Addison Drennan, Jacob Verdugo, Madison Miller and Rylee Evans placed in the top 20 teams in the state. Both shotgun teams were coached by Crystal Drennan.

Grant County Extension would like to congratulate these youth, their families and their coaches on an exciting end to the senior 4-H shooting sports competition year! We would especially like to thank our volunteer coaches that have assisted these youth in preparation for this competition.