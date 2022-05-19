Grant County Sheriff releases HIDTA statistics for fall 2019-early2022

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 19 May 2022 19 May 2022

In keeping with the goals of his Administration, Grant County Sheriff Frank Gomez is announcing the statistical information obtained from the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Region VII Border Drug Task Force for Fall 2019 through early 2022.

When Gomez took office in January 2019, the Grant County Sheriff's Office did not have a current contract agreement with HIDTA for maintaining a Narcotics Enforcement Agent position or interaction with the resources of a state and federal task force to combat narcotics trafficking. Sheriff Gomez signed the current agreement in late-Summer 2019 and the Sheriff's Office has maintained a full-time Narcotics Enforcement Agent position since. This Agent works closely with the Silver City Police Department, New Mexico State Police and Federal Law Enforcement agencies every day.

This information was obtained from HIDTA and includes only Grant County cases encompassing all incorporated and unincorporated areas:

2019 – Second half of calendar year stats:
Cocaine – 2 seizures totaling approximately 1 ounce.
Methamphetamine – 17 seizures totaling approximately 1 lb.
Heroin – 6 seizures totaling approximately 1.5 ounces.
25 firearms seized
53 arrests

2020 – Full calendar year stats:
Cocaine – 2 seizures totaling approximately 1 ounce.
Methamphetamine – 25 seizures totaling approximately 2.6 lbs.
Heroin – 16 seizures totaling approximately 1 lb.
Suboxone – 2 seizures totaling 48 doses.
17 firearms seized
62 arrests

2021 – Full calendar year stats:
Cocaine – 3 seizures totaling approximately 2 ounces.
Methamphetamine – 42 seizures totaling approximately 2.89 lbs.
Heroin – 9 seizures totaling approximately 1 ounce.
Fentanyl – 14 seizures totaling 1727 pills.
36 firearms seized
60 arrests

2022 – 1st quarter stats:
Cocaine – 2 seizures totaling approximately 8 grams.
Methamphetamine – 8 seizures totaling approximately 1lb.
Heroin – 3 seizures totaling approximately 1 ounce.
Fentanyl – 11 seizures totaling 2865 pills.
6 firearms seized
9 arrests

We would like to recognize the assistance from and hard work of the Border Drug Task Force, The Sixth Judicial District Attorney's Office, Silver City Police Department, New Mexico State Police, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Attorney's Office, Las Cruces & El Paso…And YOU – the Public for making this possible!

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 