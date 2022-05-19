In keeping with the goals of his Administration, Grant County Sheriff Frank Gomez is announcing the statistical information obtained from the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Region VII Border Drug Task Force for Fall 2019 through early 2022.
When Gomez took office in January 2019, the Grant County Sheriff's Office did not have a current contract agreement with HIDTA for maintaining a Narcotics Enforcement Agent position or interaction with the resources of a state and federal task force to combat narcotics trafficking. Sheriff Gomez signed the current agreement in late-Summer 2019 and the Sheriff's Office has maintained a full-time Narcotics Enforcement Agent position since. This Agent works closely with the Silver City Police Department, New Mexico State Police and Federal Law Enforcement agencies every day.
This information was obtained from HIDTA and includes only Grant County cases encompassing all incorporated and unincorporated areas:
2019 – Second half of calendar year stats:
Cocaine – 2 seizures totaling approximately 1 ounce.
Methamphetamine – 17 seizures totaling approximately 1 lb.
Heroin – 6 seizures totaling approximately 1.5 ounces.
25 firearms seized
53 arrests
2020 – Full calendar year stats:
Cocaine – 2 seizures totaling approximately 1 ounce.
Methamphetamine – 25 seizures totaling approximately 2.6 lbs.
Heroin – 16 seizures totaling approximately 1 lb.
Suboxone – 2 seizures totaling 48 doses.
17 firearms seized
62 arrests
2021 – Full calendar year stats:
Cocaine – 3 seizures totaling approximately 2 ounces.
Methamphetamine – 42 seizures totaling approximately 2.89 lbs.
Heroin – 9 seizures totaling approximately 1 ounce.
Fentanyl – 14 seizures totaling 1727 pills.
36 firearms seized
60 arrests
2022 – 1st quarter stats:
Cocaine – 2 seizures totaling approximately 8 grams.
Methamphetamine – 8 seizures totaling approximately 1lb.
Heroin – 3 seizures totaling approximately 1 ounce.
Fentanyl – 11 seizures totaling 2865 pills.
6 firearms seized
9 arrests
We would like to recognize the assistance from and hard work of the Border Drug Task Force, The Sixth Judicial District Attorney's Office, Silver City Police Department, New Mexico State Police, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Attorney's Office, Las Cruces & El Paso…And YOU – the Public for making this possible!