On May 17, 2022, the candidate forum for the primary took place at the Western New Mexico University Besse-Forward Resource Center. The forum had incumbent sheriff Frank Gomez and challenger Raul Villanueva face off for Grant County sheriff Democratic nominee. Whoever wins the primary will essentially win in November unless a Republican steps forward to run against him.



Nick Seibel, Silver City Daily Press publisher moderated the forum. The candidates received questions from the audience, Facebook and the Press. Each would answer the same question and had two minutes.

Seibel asked each candidate to introduce himself and tell the audience a little bit about them. They each had three minutes for the introduction.

Gomez thanked everyone for attending and the press for sponsoring the forum. He said he had been born in Lordsburg and the family moved to Tyrone, and he graduated from Silver High School. He then graduated from WNMU law enforcement academy. He went into the army and served in a combat unit then was honorably discharged after seven years. When he came home, he went to work for the Chino smelter for nine years and is a proud member of the local steel workers union 890. He said in 2002 the smelter shut down, and he got hired with the Bayard police department and served with the fire department as an EMT and fire fighter at the same time. In 2005, h the Grant County sheriff's office hired him, and he moved up through the ranks to captain. In 2019, he the people elected himfor sheriff. He said he started a comprehensive step plan with state and federal grants of $550,000 to start a crisis intervention team and crisis negotiation team. He started up the drug task force again. He said he has been married to his wife Yvonne and has five children and five grandchildren. He said he has been endorsed by AFSCME (American federation of state, county and municipal employees) union 2516, the deputies under him and the Silver City Police Officers Association. He has been a lifetime member of the VFW and served on the Cobre Consolidated School Board for twelve years.

Villanueva thanked the daily press for having the forum. Its important that people hear from both candidates and hear what they are all about. He said he had been the former sheriff and had served for nine years as elected sheriff. He had started in law enforcement in 1990 and worked for three different agencies, Hurley police, Silver City police, and then the sheriff's department from 1995. He said he had been appointed as sheriff when the then sheriff retired early. "I proudly served that position for nine years. Unfortunately, a sheriff can only serve two terms, and so I started a new career in banking. Banking has been a great experience because of still working with the public. " He still has it in his heart to work for law enforcement and "the people are crying out for assistance and help." They don't any longer have a resident deputy in the Mimbres or Cliff. He said when he served as sheriff, he had a resident deputy in both. He said his priority would be to get applications from those areas for resident deputies. He said he had a loving wife, six children and six grandchildren.

Siebel said they had a lot of questions from the audience. He started with What accomplishments make you the proudest as sheriff?

Villanueva said he implemented the DARE (drug addiction resistance education) program. He said back at that time the schools and people needed help. He had been fortunate to get a donor for the additional funding needed to implement the program, as the county could not provide all the funding at the time. The donor gave $30,000 and Villanueva put some of that in reserves, eventually all went to the DARE program. He said he had an unsolved case that he inherited when he took over and they were able to give the family closure with an arrest and conviction.

Gomez said in the past four years the department implemented a comprehensive step plan that created longevity and retention to the deputies. "We need deputies that have experience and know the people and have been out on the streets." He said they started up the HIDTA (high intensity drug trafficking area) task force again. The sheriff's office had a narcotics agent working in collaboration with the Silver City police force. "In the past if you got hired with the sheriff's department you had to buy your own handcuffs, handgun, hand mic, and many other pieces of equipment for your job. In 2019 as sheriff, we got funding and now any deputy hired receives all the equipment needed at the cost of the sheriff's department." He said they got repeaters for better communications. In the beginning they only had one and now have five in the county and it has been a work in progress. They assist the deputies in the unincorporated parts. The department started a crisis intervention team and crisis negotiation team. Now every deputy carries a cell phone from the department, so they don't have to come back to the office to make a phone call.

Question: Do you see the DARE program as important and what positive results have you seen? Seibel added an addendum to the question. In a state that now has legalized recreational marijuana how does that change the curriculum or message or does it?

Gomez said in answer to Siebel's question "DARE does not teach kids what drugs are about; it's about giving them resources and tools to make decisions on how to walk away." Having marijuana legal will still be a responsibility just like alcohol. When Villanueva started the program Gomez said he had been his lead instructor throughout the whole time until becoming sheriff. "Now when we are in every school not only do we have a deputy present, but also a Silver City police officer. It has been an important program and will continue."

Villanueva said he wanted to give Gomez credit for being the instructor when the program started. He said he did it under his leadership. He said he would continue the program. It helps the children with decision making but also helps the parents. The kids go home and tell the parents and family members what's going on. "As far as the legalization of marijuana, no matter if I am elected or not, I hope that they implement something to teach the kids what to look for with other dangerous drugs going through the schools."

Question: What changes to you plan to make with the sheriff's office?

Villanueva said as he stated in his opening statement people need service in Cliff, Mimbres and Hachita by having resident deputies. After reassessment other changes may be made. He said he would continue the CIT (crisis intervention team) program. Mental illness needs to be addressed; it has been a big problem. He said he would try and get together and coordinate with some people to use the resources the community has.

Gomez said they would continue the crisis intervention team and crisis negation team. At the present time the department has three deputies educated at the highest level for any crisis. Currently 70 percent are trained at the basic level. The goal will be 100 percent by January. He pointed out that the county doesn't have a 24-7 facility so they have a clinician that can assist to do a pickup. He said recently they received 43 bags of trauma kits from Eloy Medina, EMS director at GRMC. Their goal is for the deputies to have EMT classes to be able to help in the field. "We do have deputies in all areas but because of the mining district problems they have had to be there to answer calls instead."

The next question came from the press. What does it mean to you to be running as a Democrat? Does it imply a support for a particular party platform or other party candidates?

Gomez said he is a Democrat and proud of it. "As a sheriff I represent the people of Grant County. It has nothing to do with affiliations or parties. People are treated the same and that is the law of the land." The audience clapped and Seibel asked them to hold their applause until the end.

Villanueva said he is also a proud Democrat and supports the values. He said he had served for nine years and didn't believe it shouldn't be partisan. "I am a sheriff for the people. If you come to me and ask for help, I will help or explain to you why I can't. The sheriff position serves for everyone. The position will not be political or partisan."

Question: What will you do to build and support the morale of your officers?

Villanueva said leadership will be the best way to improve morale, "also showing you care about your staff. When dealing with staff you sometimes discipline and sometime acknowledge good work. You appreciate your employees and provide them with the tools they need to do their job. Treating them fairly and giving recognition takes you a long way with your staff."

Gomez said when he took office in 2019, the department lacked 11 deputies and they had very low morale. He started with the comprehensive step plan for salaries that didn't include himself or the undersheriff. "There are five deputies making more than me and twelve more than the undersheriff." He said it's about retention and being in the military, he learned to lead by example and make sure they know you have their back. He said the deputies make him look good. When he took over, they had one cell phone to share, now they all have one and they can do their job much better. "We will continue to support, motivate, and give kudos to our guys. We adapt, overcome and improvise."

Question: The county is facing a challenge over pay for sheriff's department members. There is a possibility that with the step plan some officers may make more than the sheriff-elect. How do you feel about that and how will you support the pay scale making sure the deputies get what they deserve?

Gomez said in 2019 they did start the comprehensive step plan. He said he didn't have a problem that his deputies are getting the pay they deserve and if they receive more than he does. He said he wished it could be better, but he continues to advocate for them.

Villanueva said regarding the pay the sheriffs pay has been set by the state statues. He said he has been for taking care of his people and before he left, they had started working on the step plan, but it didn't get done. He said he had not been against the staff making more money because of being on the front line. He said on the council in Bayard they raised the wages because they understood it needed to be done to recruit and keep officers.

Question: All agencies and departments need money and occasionally the state sends some or grants come through. The person in office gets to claim the benefits of monies received while in office but they may not be long term. What will you do to sustain those programs that are ongoing?

Villanueva said when he served as sheriff, they had been awarded a lot of grant funding. If a program got funding and has been beneficial, he would continue to look for that funding rather than from the commissioners or the legislature. He said he recently met with someone from the governor's office, and they said a lot of funding that is available, but must be applied for.

Gomez wanted a rebuttal; the Grant County step plan had not been initiated by Villanueva. He said his command staff has been very successful finding grants and funding from county, state, and federal for many improvements to the department that have been previously brought up. He said he would continue that.

The press had a question. This question has to do with the upgrade in technologies not only by the sheriff's department but all law enforcement. They are moving to digital encrypted technologies. Both reporters and citizens have used scanners to keep track of their law enforcement agencies. How do you feel about encrypted communications, and should there be an opportunity for the citizens to listen in?

Gomez said the encryption had not worked in Bayard. "Maybe they just need the right IT people. The tri-city (mining district) has been using the county repeaters. We will offer any assistance to the tri-city or Silver; we are a team and have to work together."

Villanueva said communications must work, no question about it. It protects the deputies and the people. "In regard to people listening to the calls, it's not a big issue but sometimes confidential issues happen." He said he's happy they got the repeaters, communications are important. Bayard tried to go to an encrypted channel, and it didn't work.

Question: When you are sworn in as sheriff you swear to obey all the laws. Do any of you believe in the so-called constitutional sheriffs or do you believe you can pick and choose the laws of the county and state you enforce?

Villanueva said he brought the oath he gave both times. "It states that I will support the Constitution of the United States, the Constitution of New Mexico, and laws of the state. It doesn't say we can pick and choose the laws we uphold. The law is the law. As far as the constitutional sheriffs they pick and choose the laws they want to enforce. "I am not a constitutional sheriff. I am a sheriff for the people."

Gomez said: "As a veteran of the military and sheriff, I took an oath to support the Constitution of the United States and the constitution of New Mexico and laws of the state. "I have done exactly what that says. I am not a constitutional sheriff; we don't pick and choose the laws we uphold." He said he may not like a law but when it has been signed by the governor it becomes a law.

Question: What are your views on de-escalation training, and do you believe the entire department should be involved in this training or just a few officers?

Gomez said de-escalation is crucial and all officers should have the training. In the sheriff's office everyone does have this currently.

Villanueva said he fully supports this training, and every officer should have it.

Question: What are your plans to have deputies trained to deal with domestic violence cases? Will you ensure that all your officers trained and are willing to file DVPO (Domestic Violence Protection Order)?

Villanueva said in regarding to domestic violence: "that's a serious issue." He said when he served as sheriff, he and his undersheriff served on the El Refugio board. "It gave us the opportunity to see what they needed. A deputy has the responsibility to file that DVPO."

Gomez said: "Domestic violence has been the biggest part of our calls. The deputies have been trained and do DVPO. However, he pointed out a misconception of the order. "They still need to do paperwork with El Refugio."

The press had a question. In the past two forums, mental health has been a hot topic and the lack of. These people then end up in jail instead of getting the treatment they need. What do you see as your role and seeking long term solutions?

Gomez said: "Every month we have been involved with all the resources to keep up with what has been going on. The crisis intervention team has been crucial with this, not everyone should be in jail."

Villanueva said mental health has been a big problem in the county and not all deserve to be in jail. "I as a leader will communicate with the resources available to put together something to help these people." In the past law enforcement had Border Area and had good communication.

Question: What is HB50 and how do you feel about it? The person asking the question said they were aware both opposed this bill.

Villanueva said he had not been familiar with it.

Gomez said HB50 had to do with gun laws. He said he opposed the bill. The bill had to do with background checks and 27 of the 33 county sheriffs opposed it. It infringed on the second amendment and noted that he knew Villanueva had opposed it in 2017 also. He commented again the law imposed on the second amendment. "Laws need to be for criminals and not law-abiding citizens. This bill would make it to where if for example you were out hunting and wanted to use the other person's gun you would have to come back to town and find someone with an FFL (federal firearms license) to transfer it. Law-abiding citizens do not commit the crimes."

Question: What is your position on gun control, high-capacity weapons, and assault weapons?

Gomez said again law-abiding citizens do not commit the crimes; criminals do. "We need to find laws or use the law we have already to hold the criminals accountable." Federal and state law have created a revolving system. "Why should we have more laws for law-abiding citizens, who are not committing crimes?" This goes back to the second amendment rights.

Villanueva said he has not been against law-abiding citizens having the weapons. "I would not violate anyone's second amendment rights." He said he and his family own firearms. "No matter what the laws are, criminals will get guns, whether they get it on the black market or steal them. Weapons hurt innocent people and mental illness has a lot to do with the problem."

Question: Some sheriffs say they cannot remove all the weapons in someone's house under the restriction they might belong to someone else. How will you make sure someone with a restraining order does not have access to weapons?

Villanueva said when a restraining order has been put out and the weapons need to be removed you may have this issue. What would be done would be to get another family member to take them out of the home.

Gomez said in regard to getting a restraining order and having to seize their weapons. No national registry exists so knowing whose gun belongs to whom can be difficult to make a determination. The laws are not made properly. He said, "you are damned if you do and damned if you don't. What we do with the situation is to work with the people and get family members to seize the weapons and remove them from the home."

A question from the press. The traditional public understanding of the sheriff has to do with him handling the day to day political, governmental and law enforcement agency relationships. The undersheriff handles the day-to-day operations. Do you agree with that? Who will your undersheriff be?

Villanueva said he agreed with the undersheriff handling the day-to-day operations. However, nothing wrong with him coming to the sheriff for opinions; they should work as a team. "I will be appointing Anthony Bencomo." He said he had been a former lieutenant of his and retired but will come back. He served 20 years in law enforcement.

Gomez said the sheriff does more of the political and the undersheriff takes care of the day-to-day. "Having been in the military we work as a team. I will continue to have Jess Watkins for my undersheriff. We work together as a team."

Question: During your time as sheriff what did you do to build community trust?

Gomez said once he took office, the department created a Facebook page. "Transparency must be important; it is a government entity, and we are responsible to the people. Every month we do a commission report with all the stats on everything." He said he has all the reporters and the Grant County Beat on speed dial to give information.

Villanueva said he listened to the people and had an open-door policy for the public. It matters to the people to be open. "Nowadays I don't know half the staff or guys that are there."

Question: What is the relationship between the other law enforcement agencies and what will you do to strengthen those relationships?

Villanueva said he always had a good relationship with all the agencies and was always open to helping. "Every month we had meetings with all the chiefs, and I would start that again. This will be about the people and communication between the agencies must be important."

Gomez said that the office of the sheriff has 39 certified deputies and Grant County has 3900 square miles. "The department works in tandem with the Silver City Police Department and provides support to the mining district because of lack of officers in the area, mainly Bayard. The department gets calls asking why they don't have a deputy in Mimbres or Cliff. It has been because they have had to responded to calls in the mining district. He said we are happy to do this, they must work together. He said he lives in Bayard, and they need officers. He said his department has also worked closely with the New Mexico State Police.

Question: How would you ensure your staff, CID, deputies, civil unit have the training they need to assist outside agencies?

Gomez said CID stands for criminal investigation division. He said he had been blessed with a commission that has gotten them the funding needed for training. "The training has been very important. We have a CVSA, a truth verification machine that works like a polygraph and all our deputies are certified on it. We work with all the agencies in the area."

Villanueva said training makes a good officer. "The better the training the better the officer. If an officer wants certain training, I will always authorize it." He explained the civil process division, they serve papers, transport, DVO, and subpoenas. They also need specialized training. The importance of training can't be denied.

Question: How will you continue to support all divisions in the sheriff's office?

Villanueva said every division in the department has importance. "My pick for undersheriff has worked every division and will be able to handle them all. Whatever funding, we can get we will continue training."

Gomez said each division holds a unique place and needs specialized training for each. "Every month Dr. Tory Rogers comes to our CIT division and to others in the department and does training. We are now looking at doing this with the county employees. We will continue the training."

A question from the newspaper. Seibel said they alluded to the mining district's problems to keep, maintain and pay fairly police officers. It has been a revolving door for years. There have been proposals for the sheriff's department to just take over, proposals to develop a tri-city department, or bolster the system and get out of the cycle. As sheriff what is your role to help solve that and what direction would you like to see it go?

Gomez said in the past Mayor Stevens of Hurley reached out and asked if the sheriff's department could take over. "Lieutenant Burns did a presentation of what the department could do. County policing and municipality policing is not the same. The sheriff's department cannot be there all the time, but the town constituents want someone there all the time. I would recommend a tri city police force, but the problem lies with which mayor would run it. Their monies would have more impact and give them better policing. I would be glad to be part of working something out to help."

Villanueva said he started in Hurley as a police officer in 1990. Back then they didn't have a problem with keeping police officers. A tri city department would be a good resolution. To make it happen would be the problem. Each mayor (Bayard, Hurley and Santa Clara) has their police department and each one would want control of their chief. It would be hard. The challenges would be there. He said he would advocate for it.

A couple of people asked a question that had similarities. Seibel combined them. How do you feel about the elimination of qualified immunity? How has that played out in practice? What changes would you like made?

Villanueva said when that legislation came it discouraged a lot of individuals from wanting to become law enforcement officers. It makes the police officer be personally responsible, before the department would take the hit. He said he and his undersheriff took this into consideration and vowed to make sure the staff got all the training they needed and would not have to worry. He said he would try and work with the Legislature to change it.

Gomez said when the governor passed the qualified immunity it had been shocking. It really stopped people from applying for law enforcement jobs. Legislation did rewrite to where now a government entity is responsible and could be sued up to a $2 million cap. "Training continues to be very important. The department has done extensive training for qualified immunity but sometimes decisions must be made in a split second. One of the changes I would hope for in the future when looking at legislation is that we would be consulted."

Question: How will you support continued investigation into cold cases?

Gomez said he inherited a few cold cases. He said those cases have been solved or are in collaboration with the police departments and district attorney. He said he had started out short eleven deputies and not much of a criminal investigation division. Gomez said he has changed that and has a good criminal division now. The department continues to keep the families up to date on the investigations. "Hopefully we will have results for all of them."

Villanueva said these have been sad situations. The families expect justice. They must continue to be worked on. "I would ask for outside help." They have technology now that can help. The importance of communication with the families can't be forgotten.

Question: How do you deal with the homeless people in the area? Is there a problem with it? How do you deal with it while still protecting the rights of property owners?

Villanueva said it has been an unfortunate problem. Property owners have the right to protect their property and if they don't want them there that needs to be respected. "We do have some resources for them."

Gomez said they work in collaboration with SPIN (supporting people in need). "It has been a sad situation; some choose to live that way, and some have had some financial difficulties. Hopefully working with the resources, we have and some legislation it can be helped further. Private property owners have the right to not have them on their property. We don't pick and choose the laws; we enforce the laws of the state."

Seibel said they had a number of questions from the audience concerning drugs, fentanyl, and opioids. What are your thoughts on the issue and the problems in the county with this and the overdoses? Are the deputies trained in using Narcan?

Gomez said every deputy has been trained in narcotics and the use of Narcan. In 2021 the narcotics task force in Grant County did fourteen seizures totaling 1,727 pills. In 2022 the stats already on fentanyl alone have been eleven seizures and 2,865 pills. "This tells you we have a huge problem. For this reason, I created a border task force and have a HIDTA (high intensity drug traffic areas) agent. Another problem has to do with the laws that create catch and release. The people need to be held accountable."

Villanueva said the drug problem has been a major issue. He said when he held the office of sheriff as soon as Narcan came out all the deputies got trained on how to use it and issued it to be carried. He said he had been part of the border drug task force. He said he had a HIDTA agent. "This affects our families and children."

The press had a question that dealt with community involvement. How involved should the sheriff be in the community. Should they serve on boards and city councils? Is it a good or bad idea?

Villanueva said the more involved a sheriff is with the community, the better the communication. He said he had been involved with many boards as sheriff. He had been on the board of El Refugio, Community Health Council, Youth Advisory Council, and he listed many others. This makes a difference and an impact on the community. He said the end of his term with Bayard City Council will be coming up and he will not run again.

Gomez said he believes that being part of a committee and attending are two different things. It is important to have the communication. He said he does not serve on many committees but attends many of the meetings to represent the county and help where needed.

Question: Do you think deputies having facial hair and tinted windows gives the pretense of being unprofessional and unapproachable?

Gomez said he has always allowed the deputies to have beards and tinted windows have always been done for safety. He said he viewed facial hair as a morale booster. As long as they appeared to be professional, he didn't mind. He said if the weather is nice, he expects the deputies to have their windows down and interacting with the public.

Villanueva said personally he had a policy of no beards and they had to have a professional appearance. He said he had not served in the military but knew they had to always look sharp. Everything must look top of the line. People respect the professional appearance. "The dark tinted windows—if they didn't have them people would feel better able to get to know the deputies." Siebel asked if he got elected would he reinstate the no facial hair policy? Villanueva didn't really answer the question.

Question: Is it important to have more female deputies?

Villanueva said it would be a great positive thing. He said he had a few work for him. In some situations, they can be very helpful.

Gomez said females are very important in law enforcement but unfortunately, they don't get very many. "They can be very valuable in many cases. He said they continue to encourage the hiring of female deputies. We are all the color green; we work as a team. They do the same job as we do."

Question: Would you support a citizens review committee to help resolve grievances with the department? What would the challenges be?

Gomez said that had been part of his platform in 2018 to have a citizens review committee. He said he had tried his hardest and they had made several drafts for putting it together but when it got sent to the legal department, they recommended not to do it and then recommended to do more open houses and meet and greet in the community. He said he took their recommendation.

Seibel asked what objections did the legal department have? Gomez said they questioned who would be on those committees and what law enforcement experience did they have. Also, they questioned the motives of the individuals.

Villanueva agreed it would be a good idea for a citizens review committee, but it would be hard to get people to volunteer and it be the right individuals. Also, if the attorneys are advising against it that should be followed.

Question: Tell us about the importance of reputation and integrity when working with outside agencies and how would you work to ensure that reputation is withheld?

Villanueva said honesty and integrity have been the most important. If you don't have it, you will be no good for anything. He said he has that and will continue to.

Gomez said the soul of law enforcement depends on honesty and integrity. "You must have the trust of the people you work for and with. We must be judged highly. We each have to be accountable."

Seibel had a question. Who was elected president of the United States in 2020?

Gomez said Joe Biden

Villanueva said the honorable Joe Biden

Last question the press asks everyone. Imagine you have a time machine, and "we are here four years later after you won. What are you most proud of accomplishing in the last four years while in office?"

Villanueva said to have closure for the families that we have cold cases on.

Gomez said the 180-turn of what the sheriff's office has done in serving the people and having their trust.

Seibel gave the candidates time for closing statements.

Villanueva thanked everyone and the press. He said he had 27 years in law enforcement and 9 years as sheriff. He said he had the qualifications and would lead the department in a positive direction. "I am a sheriff for the people." He said he has been a lifelong resident of Grant County, born in Silver City. He said early voting has started and even if you don't vote for me, please go out and vote. "We need to keep our democracy and our state blue." He said he has a Facebook page where he can be reached. Also, on the Democrat website he has all his information. Feel free to reach out.

Gomez thanked everyone for attending and the press for sponsoring the forum. "I believe I am your better sheriff. I have the leadership qualities to continue to run the sheriff's department." He said he had the leadership from the military to take troops into situations that a lot would not be able to make it. "You set by example and lead by example." He said he had been blessed with a great staff even though he started eleven short of deputies and a very low morale. "Now everything has been turned around and we have a great team. "Thank you and God bless you all." He said he had a Facebook page for reelection and his phone number is 575-519-9779 and at the sheriff's office. The email to be reached at is bpd_ranger_6@yahoo.com