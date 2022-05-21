See evacuation map at bottom.

Afternoon Update 5/21/2022 3:00 p.m.

Announcement: Effective immediately, additional evacuations have been implemented due to the Black Fire.

Evacuations: In coordination with Grant, Catron, and Sierra counties, the following areas are under evacuation status:

GO – Area 2: New: A portion of Area 1 is now in go, including Taylor Ranch and Alexander Peak. The line extends north along the Titanic Road, then east approximately eight miles before heading southeast, tying back into Area 2. The rest of Area 2 remains in Go. The rest of Area 1 remains in Set, and encompasses parts of Catron and Sierra Counties, including Beaverhead and Poverty Creek.

GO – Area 6: Change: Area 6 east of Forest Road 150 is now in Go. The area west of Forest Road 150 remains in set. This area is in Grant County.

GO – Area 4: No Change: Areas in Sierra County, including Hermosa and Mud Spring Mountain.

GO – Area 5: No Change: Areas in Grant County, including 150 corridor 1.5 south of Tom Moore Trailhead.

SET: Area 7: Change: Area 7 east of Forest Road 150 is now in Set and includes the Continental Divide Scenic Trail. The area west of Forest Road 150 remains in Ready, including the Rocky Canyon Campground.

SET – Area 3: No Change: Areas in Sierra County, including Winston and Chloride.

READY – Area 8: New: Area beginning at the south end of Area 7, four miles south, then east approximately 27 miles. The area now includes Victorio Park Mountain, Flagpole Mountain, and Pack Trail.

Several areas have been evacuated or are in evacuation readiness.

The sheriffs of Grant, Catron, and Sierra counties are using the Ready, Set, Go program to notify residents of evacuation status. For detailed information on Ready, Set, Go! New Mexico, visit https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/sfd/fire-prevention-programs/ready-set-go-new-mexico/.

