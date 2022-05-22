Announcement: Effective immediately, additional evacuations have been implemented due to the Black Fire.
See evacuation map at the bottom of this article.
Evacuations: In coordination with Catron, and Sierra counties, the evacuation status for the following areas have changed: An additional portion of Area 1 has been moved to GO. Starting from Taylor Peak northeast to Kline Mountain, then east to Turkey Creek, following the Bear Creek Road southeast tying back into the north end of Area 3. Area 7 west of Forest Road 150 has been moved to SET; Area 7 east of Forest Road 150 has been moved to GO. Area 8 has been moved to Set.
The current evacuation status is:
GO – Area 1: New: Starting from Taylor Peak northeast to Kline Mountain, then east to Turkey Creek, following the Bear Creek Road southeast tying back into the north end of Area 3. The Area 1 portion, including Taylor Ranch and Alexander Peak, remains in GO. The line extends north along the Titanic Road, then east approximately eight miles before heading southeast, tying back into Area 2. The rest of Area 2 remains in
Go. The rest of Area 1 remains in Set, and encompasses parts of Catron and Sierra Counties, including Beaverhead and Poverty Creek.
GO – Area 6: No Change: Area 6 east of Forest Road 150 is now in Go. The area west of Forest Road 150 remains in set. This area is in Grant County.
GO – Area 4: No Change: Areas in Sierra County, including Hermosa and Mud Spring Mountain.
GO – Area 5: No Change: Areas in Grant County, including 150 corridor 1.5 south of Tom Moore Trailhead. GO – Area 7: Change: Area 7 east of Forest Road 150, including the Continental Divide Scenic Trail.
SET – Area 7: Change: Area 7 west of Forest Road 150, including the Rocky Canyon Campground.
SET – Area 3: No Change: Areas in Sierra County, including Winston and Chloride.
SET – Area 8: New: Area beginning at the south end of Area 7, four miles south, then east approximately 27 miles. The area now includes Victorio Park Mountain, Flagpole Mountain, and Pack Trail.
The sheriffs of Grant, Catron, and Sierra counties are using the Ready, Set, Go program to notify residents of evacuation status. For detailed information on Ready, Set, Go! New Mexico, visit https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/sfd/fire-prevention-programs/ready-set-go-new-mexico/.
More Information:
Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8103/
New Mexico Fire information: https://nmfireinfo.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GilaNForest
Twitter: https://twitter.com/gilanforest