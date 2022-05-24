By Roger Lanse
Ten months have passed since a fire destroyed the interior of the Silver City Wendy's on July 22, 2021.
Following the damage to the inside of the restaurant, and subsequent demolition of the entire building, construction has started on a new Wendy's. Rick Crippen, site supervisor for Gray West Construction out of Anaheim, CA, told the Beat that July 21, 2022, is the turnover date for the new restaurant. Construction began March 7.
Crippen, a traveling supervisor who lives in Michigan, said construction is on schedule but they were delayed for two weeks at the outset by a change order which specified an ADA drinking fountain be installed inside the restaurant. "That's the first time I ever heard of installing a drinking fountain inside a restaurant," he said.