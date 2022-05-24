By Mary Alice Murphy
After an extensive executive session following other business of Grant County in a special meeting on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, the commissioners came out of the closed session.
District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce read a statement.
“On May 4, 2022, County Manager Tim Zamora was placed on administrative leave in order for an investigation of personal complaints be conducted,” Ponce read. “The complaints were not substantiated and Mr. Zamora was cleared of any allegations of wrongdoing. It had become apparent, however, that the county and Mr. Zamora have distinct approaches to the management of the county. As a result, I am requesting a motion to exercise the no-cause termination of the Aug. 11, 2021, employment contract for County Manager Tim Zamora.”
District 2 Commissioner Javier “Harvey” Salas made the motion and District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne seconded the motion. The four commissioners in attendance, including District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards, approved the motion, solemnly. District 4 Commission Billy Billings had left the meeting prior to the executive session due to a doctor’s appointment.
With no discussion, the commissioners adjourned the meeting.