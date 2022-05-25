Gila National Amends Stage II Fire Restriction Order
Silver City, NM, May 24—With the Gila National Forest experiencing a very active fire season during unprecedented drought conditions, forest leadership has taken steps to decrease the chances of additional human-caused wildfires. The forest has amended the stage two fire restriction order, implemented initially on May 17. In the amended order, any open flame, including camp stoves and flammable gel canisters, is now prohibited. Additionally, only generators with spark arrestors within a three-foot cleared diameter can be operated. All previous restrictions apply. This order is effective from May 24 until Dec. 31.
Updated Gila Stage II Fire Restrictions- Prohibited Actions:
- Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire, including charcoal and briquettes.
• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three (3) feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material.
• Blasting, welding, or o:perating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame.
• Using an explosive.
• Possessing or using a motor vehicle off National Forest System roads, except when parking in an area devoid of vegetation within 10 feet of the roadway and except for parking overnight in Forest Service-developed campgrounds and trailheads.
• During the hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., operating a chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine.
Stage 3 restrictions/closures may be forthcoming if conditions warrant. Forest managers consider several factors before implementing fire restrictions or forest closures, including current fire danger and fire activity, local, regional, and national fire preparedness levels, expected weather conditions, availability of firefighting resources, and the economic impacts on businesses and communities. The Gila National Forest coordinates with federal, state, tribal, and local partners.