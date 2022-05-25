By Roger Lanse

Mayor Ken Ladner stated that Town Manager Alex Brown has put together a code enforcement committee which has identified certain properties in town relative to the nuisance ordinance passed last meeting. Ladner thanked Brown, Silver City Police Department Chief Freddy Portillo, Silver City Fire Chief Milo Lambert, and Code Enforcement officers for their work on this project. Ladner said, "We have so many properties in Silver City that are being demolished by neglect, and, so, they are going to be addressing that. And, thank Councilor Ray for partly sponsoring that ordinance."

Ladner then caught Portillo off guard by asking why there was a smile on his face recently. Portillo said it was because of a new baby girl he and his wife were blessed with named Arianna, or Ari, for short.

District 4 Councilor Guadalupe Cano reminded residents of early voting taking place now. She believes there has been a low turnout, so far. She stated she spent a couple of hours the morning of May 24, with code enforcement and animal control officers and praised them for being knowledgeable, hard-working, calm, kind, and professional in the face of disgruntled residents. She also said the town will be hiring a third code enforcement officer soon.

District 3 Councilor Jose Ray Jr recommended banning fireworks in the drought-stricken town, and encouraged everyone to enjoy the Blues Festival.

Brown told council the Colonias Board awarded the town $2.1 million for 32nd Street improvements from Swan Street to Fowler Avenue, and another $1.1 million for a new 750,000 gallon water tank at the Frank's well field. Also, he said funding looks good from the Regional Transportation Board through the Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments to improve 32nd Street from Highway 15 to Swan Street. "We have a very good chance of getting the entire length of 32nd Street from (Highway) 15 to Fowler (Street) done, uh, next spring."

Brown stated the municipal pool is ready to open May 31.

Council approved a restaurant beer and wine liquor license with on premises consumption only with Sunday sales by the drink and patio service for La Familia Restaurant. The applicant, Diane Dominguez, told council her husband passed away in February and the license was in his name.

Council had no questions on Brown's fiscal year 2023 preliminary budget, which it had approved at the last meeting. Brown will present the final budget before the end of July, as mandated by state law.

Lambert came before council stating that state regulations allow a municipality to ban certain fireworks but not all. He presented a resolution to council banning the sale and use of missile-type rockets, helicopters, aerial spinners, stick-type rockets, and ground audible devices within town boundaries. Also banned are display fireworks except in a public fireworks display under the supervision of the town's fire department. Council approved the resolution.

Cano stated if residents are unhappy with the fact not all fireworks are banned to contact their state representative, not city councilors.

Council approved a Notice of Intent ordinance establishing Syzygy, Inc. Manufacturing Facilityas an economic development project within the town. Brown explained the New Mexico Economic Development Department has this program which provides funding for projects financed by revenue generated from outside the community and brings the money into our economy. This project is actually between the state and Sygygy, the town only acts as a pass-though, Brown said.

Council approved an ordinance authorizing the issuance of $10,000,000 in bonds backed by gross receipts tax revenue. According to Brown, this will amount to an increase in the Silver City's GRT rate of .2015 percent after June 30, 2022, bringing it to 8.2015 percent. Brown told the Beat he couldn't be specific about how the $10,000,000 would be used as the town is in negotiations for its use. However, the ordinance declares the funds will be used to (1) pay, discharge, and satisfy certain outstanding risk management mitigation measures entered into for the benefit of the town and its residents. (2) fund a debt service reserve fund, and (3) pay costs of issuance of the bonds; providing the bonds will be payable and collectible from and secured by a pledge of a 0.3625 percent municipal gross receipts tax.