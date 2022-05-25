On May 4, I was informed by GrAnt County Commission Chairman Ponce and Vice Chairman Browne, that I would be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into complaints regarding the county manager. I was not provided the specific allegations against me, and I cooperated completely with the investigator. Yesterday, May 24, I was notified by County legal representation of the same statement that chairman Ponce would read minutes later to the public. The allegations were unsubstantiated and the County Manager would be terminated.

I am disappointed I won't continue to serve in that capacity. I was not provided a copy of the investigation report into the allegations against me, and never had the opportunity to address my leadership, the Board of County Commissioners, throughout this entire process. Numerous requests were made for both.

The County has a responsibility to investigate any allegations against county employees, especially leadership. I strove to do what was best for the county overall, learn from mistakes, and I am confident in my actions taken as a senior county leader. I believe in our County employees, and I'll stand up for what I believe is right. I served our country in the military for over twenty years, and subsequently had the honor of serving our community as the county manager. Grant County is my home, and as a public servant I am grateful for the tremendous opportunity I had to support our residents.

Respectfully,

Tim Zamora