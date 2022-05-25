Additional evacuations issued on the Black Fire Afternoon Update 5/25/2022 8:00 pm

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 25 May 2022 25 May 2022

Announcement: Effective immediately, the Black Fire is implementing additional evacuations.

Evacuations: In coordination with Grant County Sheriff's Office, the evacuation status for the following areas have changed: Area 8: The area east of Forest Road 150 is now in a GO evacuation. The area west of Forest Road 150 remains in SET. Additionally, beginning at the south edge of Area 8, south three miles south and then east to Forest Road 150 has been moved to READY. This includes V Cross Ranch, Lake Roberts, and Roberts Dip. The area three miles south of the existing Area 8 on the east side of Forest Road 150 has been moved to SET. This includes Cooney, McKnight Cabin, the Continental Divide Scenic Trail, and Kelly Mesa.

In coordination with Grant, Catron, and Sierra counties, the following areas are under evacuation status: GO –

• Area 1: The area runs from Burnt Cabin west along the south side of NM Highway 59 to the junction with FS Rd 150, then south along the east side of FS Rd 150 back to where it connects back to Area 2.
• Area 2: Existing area 2 evacuations remain in place.
• Area 4: Areas in Sierra County, from the Continental Divide Scenic Trail to just east of the Gila National
Forest Boundary, including Hermosa and Mud Spring Mountain.
• Area 5: Areas in Grant County, including 150 corridor 1.5 south of Tom Moore Trailhead.
• Area 6: East of Forest Road 150 to the Continental Divide Scenic Trail.
• Area 7: East of Forest Road 150 to the Continental Divide Scenic Trail.
• Area 8: The area east of Forest Road 150 to the Gila National Forest Boundary, including the
Continental Divide Scenic Trail, Victorio Park Mountain, Flagpole Mountain, and Pack Trail.
SET –
• Area 1: Encompassing parts of Catron and Sierra Counties, including Beaverhead and Poverty Creek.
• Area 3: Areas in Sierra County, including Winston and Chloride.
• Area 6: The area west of Forest Road 150 remains in set. This area is in Grant County.
• Area 7: The area west of Forest Road 150, including the Rocky Canyon Campground.
• Area 8: The area west of Forest Road 150, beginning at the south end of Area 7, approximately four miles south, and approximately 9-10 miles west.
• Area 9: From the north edge of Area 1, running north along the Forest Boundary four miles, then east approximately 24 miles then south back to the Area 1 set northern edge.
• Area 11: The area three miles south of the existing Area 8 on the east side of Forest Road 150. This includes Cooney, McKnight Cabin, the Continental Divide Scenic Trail, and Kelly Mesa.
READY –
• Area 10: From the northern edge of Area 9, north three miles, then east approximately 24 miles, then south three miles to the edge of Area 9.
• Area 11: From the southern edge of Area 8, south three miles and then east to Forest Road 150. This includes V Cross Ranch, Lake Roberts, and Roberts Dip.

The sheriffs of Grant, Catron, and Sierra counties are using the Ready, Set, Go program to notify residents of evacuation status. For detailed information on Ready, Set, Go! New Mexico, visit https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/sfd/fire-prevention-programs/ready-set-go-new-mexico/.

More Information:
Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8103/
New Mexico Fire information: https://nmfireinfo.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GilaNForest
Twitter: https://twitter.com/gilanforest


