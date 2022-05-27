PROHIBITIONS:

Pursuant to 16U.S.C.§551 and 36C.F.R.§261.50(a) and(b),the following acts are prohibited within the area and on the roads described in this Order, all within the Wilderness and Black Range Ranger Districts, Gila National Forest, Catron, Sierra and Grant Counties within the State of New Mexico:

1.Going into or being upon the area described below that is closed for the protection of public health and safety. 36 C.F.R. § 261.53(e).

2.Using any motor vehicle on the road(s) described below. 36C.F.R.§261.54(a).

3.Being on a trail. 36CFR§261.55(a).

EXEMPTIONS:

Pursuant to 36C.F.R.§261.50(e), the following persons are exempt from this Order:

1. Persons with a written Forest Service authorization specifically exempting them from the effect of this Order.

2. Any Federal, State, or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

AREA AND ROADS DESCRIBED:

All National Forest System lands, roads and trails within the exterior boundaries of the Gila National Forest as depicted on the attached map at Exhibit A Beginning at the intersection of Forest Road 150 (North Star Road) and New Mexico State Highway 59, encompassing the area south of Highway 59, headed east towards the intersection of Forest Road 955 (South Fence), headed northwest to Forest Trail 584 (Kennedy Canyon), continuing west on Forest Road 4052B, headed east through private and State Land just north of Adobe Ranch, connecting with Forest Trail 107 (House Mountain), continuing east to the intersection of Forest Road 4052S, intersecting with the Continental Divide trail, headed east to the intersection of Forest Trail 59 (Duck Canyon), intersecting with the eastern boundary of the Gila National Forest, then continuing south along the Forest Boundary to the intersection of Forest Trail 307 (Hermosa), headed west to the intersection of Forest Trail 123 (North Seco), headed west intersecting with Forest Trail 110 (Lake), proceeding southwest to the intersection of Forest Trail 79 (Black Range Crest), south to the intersection of Forest Trail 82 (Powderhorn Ridge), travelling west until Forest Road 151 (Powderhorn Ridge). The boundary continues along Forest Road 151 northwest until the intersection Highway 35, continuing west along Highway 35 until intersecting with Forest Road 150 (North Star Road), headed north west along Forest Road 150 to the intersection of Forest Trail 700 (Rocky Campground), turning into Forest Trail 95 (Brannon Park), continuing west to the intersection of Forest Trail 94 (Black Canyon), headed north to the intersection Forest Trail 708 (Tom Moore), continuing north to Forest Trail 713 (Link), continuing northeast along Forest Road 609, headed east to the beginning at the intersection of Forest Road 150 and 609, continuing north along Forest Road 150 to the intersection of Forest Road 150 and Highway 59.

The following roads are closed: Forest Road 150 is closed from Highway 35 north approximately 45 miles to the intersection of Forest Road 150. State Highway 59 is closed from the intersection Forest Road 150 to the intersection of State Highway 52. All roads and trails withing the closure are closed, including the section of the Continental Divide Trail listed in the order. Roads on state and private lands north of Adobe Ranch will remain open. Forest Road 151 will remain open.



Full release is available for download, below.