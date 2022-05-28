Additional Evacuations Ordered

Progress Made on the West and Northeast Sides of the Black Fire

Acres: 212,118 acres

Location: 31 miles NW of Truth or Consequences

Containment: 18%

Personnel: 806

Start Date: Friday, May 13, 2022

Cause: Human-caused, under investigation

Fuels: Timber and tall grass

Structures Lost: 2

Overview: On the evacuation map, Area 11 that was in Set has now been upgraded to Go and Area 11 that was in Ready has been upgraded to Set. Firefighters are holding fire south of Poverty Creek along Highway 59 with a mixture of firing operations, hand lines, and bulldozer lines.

Fire Update:

North : The fire is moving towards Alexander Peak. Overnight, personnel continued firing operations along Highway 59 to extend firelines. Firelines built over the past week along Bear Creek Road are holding. Today, firefighters will patrol and secure established fireline and continue to protect Taylor Ranch.

: The fire is moving towards Alexander Peak. Overnight, personnel continued firing operations along Highway 59 to extend firelines. Firelines built over the past week along Bear Creek Road are holding. Today, firefighters will patrol and secure established fireline and continue to protect Taylor Ranch. South : The Black Fire has entered the Silver Fire scar where reduced availability of trees and vegetation have reduced fire intensity. On the southwest corner of the fire along Forest Road 150, crews built handline in heavy pine and steep terrain ahead of the fire. Crews also located an old containment line from previous fires which is being used to strengthen potential containment lines. The fire was very active yesterday in Palomas Creek.

: The Black Fire has entered the Silver Fire scar where reduced availability of trees and vegetation have reduced fire intensity. On the southwest corner of the fire along Forest Road 150, crews built handline in heavy pine and steep terrain ahead of the fire. Crews also located an old containment line from previous fires which is being used to strengthen potential containment lines. The fire was very active yesterday in Palomas Creek. East : Crews are working to extend containment lines further north from Hermosa. Activity picked up on the eastern side of the fire yesterday as it moved an additional two miles through ponderosa pine in the Mineral Creek area. Extensive smoke was visible. As the fire moves to lower elevations and the vegetation changes, crews will have a better chance of slowing progression.

: Crews are working to extend containment lines further north from Hermosa. Activity picked up on the eastern side of the fire yesterday as it moved an additional two miles through ponderosa pine in the Mineral Creek area. Extensive smoke was visible. As the fire moves to lower elevations and the vegetation changes, crews will have a better chance of slowing progression. West: Containment lines continue to hold. The fire remains 10 miles away from the Gila Cliff Dwellings. Crews are patrolling, securing, and monitoring the fire perimeter south of Meown along Forest Road 150, looking for any lingering hotspots.

Weather: Red flag warning issued. High temperatures, gusty winds, and low humidity add to active fire behavior. Temperatures: 75-87 degrees. Winds: Gust of 35mph from the southwest. Relative Humidity: Very low at 3-5%.

Evacuation Update: The following areas are under evacuation status in coordination with Grant, Catron, and Sierra counties. Please reference the Ready, Set, Go evacuation map below.

GO –

Area 1: The area runs from Burnt Cabin west along the south side of NM Highway 59 to the junction with Forest Road 150, then south along the east side of Forest Road 150 back to where it connects back to Area 2.

Area 2: Existing area 2 evacuations remain in place.

Area 4: Areas in Sierra County, from the Continental Divide Scenic Trail to just east of the Gila National Forest Boundary, including Hermosa and Mud Spring Mountain.

Area 5: Areas in Grant County, including the Forest Road 150 corridor 1.5 south of Tom Moore Trailhead.

Area 6: East of Forest Road 150 to the Continental Divide Scenic Trail.

Area 7: East of Forest Road 150 to the Continental Divide Scenic Trail.

Area 8: The area east of Forest Road 150 to the Gila National Forest Boundary, including the Continental Divide Scenic Trail, Victorio Park Mountain, Flagpole Mountain, and Pack Trail.

Area 11: The area three miles south of the existing Area 8 on the east side of Forest Road 150. This includes Cooney, McKnight Cabin, the Continental Divide Scenic Trail, and Kelly Mesa.

SET –

Area 1: Encompassing parts of Catron and Sierra Counties, including Beaverhead and Poverty Creek.

Area 3: Areas in Sierra County, including Winston and Chloride.

Area 6: The area west of Forest Road 150 in Grant County.

Area 7: The area west of Forest Road 150, including the Rocky Canyon Campground.

Area 8: The area west of Forest Road 150, beginning at the south end of Area 7, then approximately four miles south, and approximately 9-10 miles west.

Area 9: From the north edge of Area 1, running north along the Forest Boundary four miles, east approximately 24 miles, then south back to the Area 1 set northern edge.

Area 11: From the southern edge of Area 8, south three miles and then east to Forest Road 150. This includes V Cross Ranch, Lake Roberts, and Roberts Dip.

READY –

Area 10: From the northern edge of Area 9, north three miles, then east approximately 24 miles, then south three miles to the edge of Area 9.

The sheriffs of Grant, Catron, and Sierra counties use the Ready, Set, Go evacuation program. For more information, visit https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/sfd/fire-prevention-programs/ready-set-go-new-mexico/

Road Closures: Highway 59 is closed at the junction with Forest Road 46, near Mud Hole. Poverty Creek residents may access their property. Highway 59 is closed from Mud Hole west to the 59/150 intersection. Forest Road 150 is also closed at the North Star Helispot due to fire activity. I-25 and other state highways remain open. As a result of continue fire growth, a large are closure has been implemented for public and firefighter safety. Visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/gila/alerts-notices/?aid=73018 for additional information.

Smoke: Magdalena will see good air quality in the area most of the day with west southwest winds pushing smoke to the northeast. Socorro will see periods of moderate to USG(unhealthy for sensitive groups) at periods with west- southwest winds pushing smoke northeast. Winston &Chloride will start the day with unhealthy air quality clearin gas winds pick up around 1000. Gila Cliff Dwellings will see good air quality this morning with periods of moderate smoke backing into areas when the winds change out of the northwest to west-southwest. Mimbres, Hanover, and San Lorenzo along the Mimbres River drainage will continue to have heavy smoke in the evening hours into the morning clearing in the afternoon with high winds in the area from the southwest. Truth or Consequences and Caballo will have moderate air quality with possible periods of USG.

Aviation Restrictions: Airtankers, helicopters, water scoopers, and Unmanned Aerial Systems are assisting firefighters' suppression efforts. A 24-hour Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) over the Black Fire restricts entry to non-fire aircraft, including civilian drones. Remember, if you fly, we can't.

Fire Restrictions:

• The Gila National Forest in Stage 2 Fire Restrictions: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/gila/alerts- notices/?aid=73002

NM Forestry Division state-wide fire restrictions: https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/sfd/find-current-fire-restrictions/

More Information:

• Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8103/

• New Mexico Fire information: https://nmfireinfo.com/

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GilaNForest

• Twitter: https://twitter.com/gilanforest

• Smoke Info: https://fire.airnow.gov/

• NM Road Information: www.nmroads.com/