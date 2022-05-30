Black Fire Daily Update 053022

ontainment Increases on the Black Fire Despite Windy Conditions
Daily Update 5/30/2022
Acres: 241,403 acres
Location: 31 miles NW of Truth or Consequences
Containment: 26%
Personnel: 753
Overview:
Start Date: Friday, May 13, 2022
Cause: Human-caused, under investigation
Fuels: Timber and tall grass
Structures Lost: 2

A real-time, interactive evacuation map is now available.

The map provides current information on evacuation status for the Black Fire. For individual inquiries, please contact your local jurisdiction’s emergency management agencies. This will be the last day for Southwest Area Incident Management Team 5. Southwest Area Incident Management Team 3 will take over command of the Black Fire at 6 am, Tuesday morning. Thank you for your hospitality and support during our time in your communities.
Fire Update: Containment increased on the Black Fire to 26% despite windy conditions yesterday.

  • North: On the northwest side of the fire, firing operations continue as crews extend established containment lines from Forest Road 150 east. Crews patrol and secure the area by extinguishing and removing burning material near control lines, felling trees where needed, and trenching logs to prevent rolling after the fire.
  • South: The Black Fire is burning in the Silver Fire scar towards McKnight Mountain and Lake Mountain, fueled by thick grasses from last year’s heavy monsoons and dead trees that remain from the Silver Fire burn scar. Air tankers and helicopters are being used along the southwest corner of the fire perimeter so that firefighters can complete fireline. Crews are scouting areas to build firelines ahead of the fire as it progresses south.
  • East: The fire reached Franks Mountain and remains active in the Mineral Creek area. Crews are protecting private inholdings ahead of the fire and are prepared to conduct firing operations should they be needed. There has been minimal heat observed along the fire perimeter in the Daugherty area over the past few days. Today, firefighters will continue to monitor and secure the area where hand ignition operations were conducted near Hermosa. Crews are prepping the N. Seco Road southeast of the fire. Fire is expected to spread in the Palomas Creek drainage.
  • West: Containment lines are holding. Crews will patrol, secure, and monitor the area focusing on the area along Road 150 also known as North Star Mesa Rd. between Meown and Brannon Trail.
    Weather: Red flag warning in effect today. High temperatures, gusty winds, and low humidity add to active fire behavior. Temperatures: 80-83 degrees. Winds: Gusts up to 40mph from the southwest. Relative Humidity: 7-11%.

Evacuation Update: Please reference the Ready, Set, Go evacuation map, or view the interactive map.

GO –
Area 1: From Burnt Cabin west along the south side of NM Highway 59 to the junction with Forest Road 150, then south along the east side of Forest Road 150 back to where it connects to Area 2.
Area 2: All of area 2. (View map)
Area 3: The northernmost one-mile-wide piece. This includes the Murden property.
Area 4: Areas in Sierra County, from the Continental Divide Scenic Trail to just east of the Gila National Forest Boundary, including Hermosa and Mud Spring Mountain.
Area 5: Areas in Grant County, including the Forest Road 150 corridor 1.5 miles south of Tom Moore Trailhead. Area 6: East of Forest Road 150 to the Continental Divide Scenic Trail.
Area 7: East of Forest Road 150 to the Continental Divide Scenic Trail.
Area 8: The area east of Forest Road 150 to the Gila National Forest boundary, including the Continental Divide Scenic Trail, Victorio Park Mountain, Flagpole Mountain, and Pack Trail.
Area 11: South of Area 8, east of Forest Road 150. This includes Cooney, McKnight Cabin, The Continental Divide Scenic Trail, and Kelly Mesa.

SET –
Area 1: Parts of Catron and Sierra Counties, including Beaverhead and Poverty Creek.
Area 3: Areas in Sierra County, including Winston and Chloride.
Area 6: The area west of Forest Road 150 in Grant County.
Area 7: The area west of Forest Road 150, including the Rocky Canyon Campground.
Area 8: The area west of Forest Road 150, beginning at the south end of Area 7, then approximately four miles south, and approximately 9-10 miles west.
Area 9: From the north edge of Area 1, north along the Forest Boundary four miles, east approximately 24 miles, then south back to the Area 1 set northern edge.
Area 11: The area south of Area 8 on the west side of Forest Road 150. This includes V Cross Ranch, Lake Roberts, and Sapillo Campground.
Area 12: The area south of Area 11. East of Forest Road 150 and east of State Highway 35 and Forest Road 150, approximately 4 miles wide, including private property on the east side of Highway 35 and Forest Road 150.

READY –
Area 10: From the northern edge of Area 9, north three miles, then east approximately 24 miles, then south three miles to the edge of Area 9.
These evacuations are issued by the sheriffs of Grant, Catron, and Sierra counties. Learn about the Ready, Set, Go evacuation program: https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/sfd/fire-prevention-programs/ready-set-go-new-mexico/

Closures: Highway 59 is closed from Mud Hole to the 59/150 intersection. Forest Road 150 is also closed at the North Star Helispot. I-25 and other state highways remain open. A portion of the Gila National Forest affected by the fire has been closed.

Smoke Info:

  • Socorro will see periods of moderate to USG (unhealthy for sensitive groups).
  • Winston and Chloride will start the day with moderate air quality switching to USG (unhealthy for sensitive
    groups) air quality as winds pick up again today.
  • Mimbres, Hanover, and San Lorenzo along the Mimbres River drainage will see good air quality as winds push
    smoke to the east.
  • Truth or Consequences will have moderate air quality with possible periods of USG. Blowing dust and debris will
    also reduce air quality and visibility today.
  • Today, Magdalena, Lake Roberts, Caballo, and Gila Cliff Dwellings will see good air quality.
    Aviation Restrictions: A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) over the Black Fire restricts non-fire aircraft. This includes civilian drones. Unauthorized aircraft in the area can ground firefighting aircraft and hinder firefighting efforts, and it can also result in criminal charges for the offender.
    Fire Restrictions:
  • The Gila National Forest in Stage 2 Fire Restrictions: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/gila/alerts- notices/?aid=73002
  • NM Forestry Division state-wide fire restrictions: https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/sfd/find-current-fire-restrictions/

More Information:
• Interactive Evacuation Map:
https://nifc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=d375d3d880a649aa914f693db309b892
• Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8103/
• New Mexico Fire information: https://nmfireinfo.com/
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GilaNForest
• Twitter: https://twitter.com/gilanforest

• Smoke Info: https://outlooks.airfire.org/outlook/dde9ec52
• NM Road Information: www.nmroads.com/
• Area Closure: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/gila/alerts-notices/?aid=73018
• Sierra County: https://www.sierraco.org/department/emergency-management/
• Grant County: https://grantcountynm.gov/departments/emergency-management/
• Catron County: https://www.catroncounty.us/departments/fire_chief/


