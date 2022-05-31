Foster Fire in Bootheel of NM, Update 053022

Foster Fire Map May 31, 2022.

MAP.

The Foster Fire was reported on May 29, 2022, at 12:53 PM in the Peloncillo Mountains, Douglas Ranger District, Coronado National Forest. The fire is about 22 miles south of Rodeo, New Mexico.

Late in the evening on May 29th a Type 3 Incident Command Team lead by Incident Commander Chad Rice assumed command of the fire.

The Foster Fire held at 10,403 acres throughout the night. Today personnel are working together to continue the direct attack building out the fireline to halt forward progress. Air support, 5 hot shot crews, 4 hand crews, and 12 engines are currently at the incident. Full suppression efforts are in place. Helicopters will continue to support the ground and provide bucket work. The fire is currently not threatening any structures or other resource values.

Aviation / Drone Restrictions: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) and any private aircraft or drone that violates the TFR could face serious criminal charges. For more information on drones the public can visit the FAA's website at www.KnowBeforeYouFly.org. "If you fly, we can't!"

Current as of 5/30/2022, 8:06:12 PM
Incident Type Wildfire
Cause Undetermined
Date of Origin Sunday May 29th, 2022 approx. 01:00 PM
Location 22 Miles South of Rodeo, NM
Incident Commander Chad Rice and Mike Starr (t)
Incident Description Wildfire
Coordinates 31.514 latitude, -109.024 longitude
Current Situation

Total Personnel 175
Size 10,403 Acres
Estimated Containment Date Monday June 06th, 2022 approx. 11:45 PM
Fuels Involved
Timber - Juniper

Significant Events
Consistent activity thorough the day. In select location with heavy fuel loading, the drains, fire behavior was more extreme.

Active

Wind Driven Runs

Isolated Torching

Running

Outlook

Planned Actions
Anchor and flank, continue to work western and northern edge of fire. The western area of the fire poses an issue due to rugged terrain. Working to gain access to fire with aviation and UTVs.

Projected Incident Activity
12 Hours: Fire will continue to run until the winds subside. Potential for extreme fire conditions with red flag warning in place.

24 Hours: Potential for extreme fire conditions with red flag warning in place.

48 Hours: More favorable weather conditions.

72 Hours: More favorable weather conditions.

Anticipated After 72 Hours: More favorable weather conditions.

Current Weather

Weather Concerns
Red flag conditions, single digit day time relative humidity, high winds, minimal relative humidity recovery over night.

