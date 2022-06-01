Foster Fire Map June 1, 2022.



The Foster Fire was reported on May 29, 2022, at 12:53 PM in the Peloncillo Mountains, Douglas Ranger District, Coronado National Forest. The fire is about 22 miles south of Rodeo, New Mexico.



Late in the evening on May 29 a Type 3 Incident Command Team lead by Incident Commander Chad Rice assumed command of the fire.



The Foster Fire acreage has been reassessed and crews confirmed it is at 7,503 acres. This is a decrease from the previously reported acreage due to the use of a more accurate mapping system. The fire is now at 10% containment, mostly along the eastern flank. Incident personnel were able to transition from direct attack to securing the perimeter and mopping up. There was minimal fire activity throughout the day yesterday and air support was not necessary. The fire is currently not threatening any structures or other resource values.

Aviation / Drone Restrictions: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) and any private aircraft or drone that violates the TFR could face serious criminal charges. For more information on drones the public can visit the FAA’s website at www.KnowBeforeYouFly.org. “If you fly, we can’t!”

Incident Information

MAP: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/photos/AZCNF/2022-05-29-2128-Foster-Fire/picts/2022_06_01-09.13.06.256-CDT.jpeg

Current as of 6/1/2022, 12:04:19 PM

Incident Type Wildfire

Cause Human

Date of Origin Sunday May 29th, 2022 approx. 01:00 PM

Location 22 Miles South of Rodeo, NM

Incident Commander Chad Rice and Mike Starr (t)

Incident Description Wildfire

Coordinates 31.514 latitude, -109.024 longitude

Current Situation

Total Personnel 327

Size 7,503 Acres

Percent of Perimeter Contained 31%

Estimated Containment Date Monday June 06, 2022 approx. 11:45 PM

Fuels Involved

Timber - Juniper

Significant Events

Afternoon winds increased activity where no handline was present.

Moderate

Wind Driven Runs

Flanking

Backing

Outlook

Planned Actions

Continue to work western and northern edge of fire. The western area of the fire poses an issue due to rugged terrain. Working to gain access to fire with aviation and UTVs. Hold and secure existing perimeter.

Projected Incident Activity

12 Hours: Minimal fire growth expected.

24 Hours: More favorable weather conditions.

48 Hours: More favorable weather conditions.

72 Hours: Dry lightning possible.

Anticipated After 72 Hours: More favorable weather conditions.

Current Weather

Weather Concerns

Single digit day time relative humidity, high winds, minimal relative humidity recovery over night.