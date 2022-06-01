Motorcycle crash injures two

Published: 01 June 2022 01 June 2022

By Roger Lanse

On Saturday, May 28, 2022, at about 11:52 a.m., a Honda dirt bike driven by Charles Bradford Ruble, 36, of a Bennett Street address in Silver City, ran a stop sign, according to a Silver City Police Department accident report, and struck a 2006 Toyota SUV. The 34-year-old female driver of the Toyota was not injured. However, both Ruble and his 40-year-old female passenger were transported by EMS "for serious injuries." The Toyota was traveling east on 14th Street approaching the intersection with Silver Street. Ruble was traveling south on Silver Street at a "high rate of speed."

The Toyota sustained moderate damage to its front driver side headlight area, while the Honda had heavy damage to all areas.

Ruble admitted, the report said, that he was going "way too fast." He also stated that his brakes didn't work and that he had consumed an alcoholic beverage just prior to getting on the bike.

According to the SCPD blotter entry for the accident, the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority dispatcher heard the caller telling the female motorcycle passenger to stay with him and the dispatcher could hear "gurgled breathing and moans."

Ruble was arrested for driving under the influence and a blood test was administered. He was also charged with aggravated DWI, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, vehicle to be registered, no insurance, failure to obey sign, driver to be licensed, and vehicle in an unsafe condition.

